THE GULL Comes to Des Moines Playhouse

TheatreMidwest will present The Gull: A Tragicomedy for One, After Chekhov. Riffing on Anton Chekhov’s classic “show about nothing,” The Seagull, a young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times.

Out at a dilapidated country estate, dreams die, hopes are dashed, and everyone loves the wrong person! What could go wrong?

Zachary Cohn’s brand new, hilarious, and touching piece tears away any musty old remnants of the “early 1900’s version” of The Seagull by having one actor perform all 10 characters. It’s a robust 90-minute journey and a tour de force for actor Joan Korte, as it also includes a “Narrator” to manage the chaos and provide snarky commentary. This fresh and witty treatment of one of the most popular and important comedies in modern drama will cause patrons to laugh, to shed a tear, to ask (as patrons have been doing for 130 years) “what is wrong with these people?!”

