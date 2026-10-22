Review: SPAMALOT at Des Moines Civic Center

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Starting a new season with the Willis Broadway Series at Des Moines Performing Arts is always exciting. This season is kicking off with the return of "Spamalot." Did you know Des Moines Performing Arts invested not only in the current production of "Spamalot," but also in its original 2005 Broadway run? This audience favorite is in Des Moines through Sunday, before heading to the final stops on its national tour.

The show opens with King Arthur assembling the Knights of the Round Table. With the help of the Lady of the Lake, King Arthur is able to gather his knights and head for a Las Vegas-inspired Camelot. In Camelot, God gives King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table a quest: find the Holy Grail. Hilarity ensues as they head on their quest. Where do they find the Grail? You'll have to attend the show to find out.

Before we get too far into the show, I want to highlight a few new things Des Moines Performing Arts did that enhance the experience and make you feel like you're seeing a Broadway show. One of my favorite traditions is getting the show-themed cups, or, as they call them in the show, a grail, at each show in New York, but they put their own spin on it. You can collect your own 2026/2027 grail with artwork by a local artist that reflects each show of the season. This week at "Spamalot," you can see 4 fantastic costumes designed by Jen Caprio. They are on display in the Nollen Lobby next to the concession stand.

What I appreciate about this show is that it focuses on what it needs to tell the story, then methodically sprinkles in the fun spectacle people expect from musicals. Paul Tate dePoo III's set centers on a two-level castle, then uses projections and other elements to enhance it throughout the show. Jan Caprio's costumes also put the story first in other ways. The costumes based on characters from the movie stay true to their looks, while new characters have costumes grounded in their personalities, such as Lady of the Lake wearing a fish belt around her dress. These approaches let songs like "Lake Girls Cheer" and "Nights of the Round Table" use dePoo's projections, Cory Pattak's lights, and Josh Rhodes' flashy choreography, making them some of the show's favorite songs.

As with every show, it all comes down to an amazing cast bringing these characters to life. At the performance I attended, Connor Coughlin did a fantastic job stepping into the roles of the stoic Historian and the hilarious Prince Herbert. Swings Emilie Renier and Jack Brewer also delivered fantastic performances in ensemble roles.

There were several standouts for me during the show. Chris Collins-Pisano had me in stitches as Sir Lancelot, using physical humor. Amanda Robles sang the rafters off the building as Lady of the Lake. Every time she took the stage, the audience got a treat, especially for "Diva's Lament." You can't talk about an Arthurian story without talking about King Arthur played by Major Attaway. He brings a comedic, out-of-tune energy to the world around his Arthur that opens the moments where he sees the world as it is to have a heart I hadn't seen before in the character.

Whether it's your first time going on a quest to "Spamalot," there is something for everyone. From new experiences for guests to a story-driven production and fantastic performances, audiences get a few hours to sit back, be entertained, and laugh, a welcome escape. To find out more information about “Spamalot” or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/broadway/spamalot



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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