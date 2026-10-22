In this episode of Theater in the D, Jesse and his fiancée Miranda review Monty Python's Spamalot. She hated the movie. He’s a lifelong fan. So, did this Broadway adaptation bring them together or tear them apart?
Review: SPAMALOT at Des Moines Civic Center
Join the Quest through October 25.
Starting a new season with the Willis Broadway Series at Des Moines Performing Arts is always exciting. This season is kicking off with the return of "Spamalot." Did you know Des Moines Performing Arts invested not only in the current production of "Spamalot," but also in its original 2005 Broadway run? This audience favorite is in Des Moines through Sunday, before heading to the final stops on its national tour.
The show opens with King Arthur assembling the Knights of the Round Table. With the help of the Lady of the Lake, King Arthur is able to gather his knights and head for a Las Vegas-inspired Camelot. In Camelot, God gives King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table a quest: find the Holy Grail. Hilarity ensues as they head on their quest. Where do they find the Grail? You'll have to attend the show to find out.
Before we get too far into the show, I want to highlight a few new things Des Moines Performing Arts did that enhance the experience and make you feel like you're seeing a Broadway show. One of my favorite traditions is getting the show-themed cups, or, as they call them in the show, a grail, at each show in New York, but they put their own spin on it. You can collect your own 2026/2027 grail with artwork by a local artist that reflects each show of the season. This week at "Spamalot," you can see 4 fantastic costumes designed by Jen Caprio. They are on display in the Nollen Lobby next to the concession stand.
What I appreciate about this show is that it focuses on what it needs to tell the story, then methodically sprinkles in the fun spectacle people expect from musicals. Paul Tate dePoo III's set centers on a two-level castle, then uses projections and other elements to enhance it throughout the show. Jan Caprio's costumes also put the story first in other ways. The costumes based on characters from the movie stay true to their looks, while new characters have costumes grounded in their personalities, such as Lady of the Lake wearing a fish belt around her dress. These approaches let songs like "Lake Girls Cheer" and "Nights of the Round Table" use dePoo's projections, Cory Pattak's lights, and Josh Rhodes' flashy choreography, making them some of the show's favorite songs.
As with every show, it all comes down to an amazing cast bringing these characters to life. At the performance I attended, Connor Coughlin did a fantastic job stepping into the roles of the stoic Historian and the hilarious Prince Herbert. Swings Emilie Renier and Jack Brewer also delivered fantastic performances in ensemble roles.
There were several standouts for me during the show. Chris Collins-Pisano had me in stitches as Sir Lancelot, using physical humor. Amanda Robles sang the rafters off the building as Lady of the Lake. Every time she took the stage, the audience got a treat, especially for "Diva's Lament." You can't talk about an Arthurian story without talking about King Arthur played by Major Attaway. He brings a comedic, out-of-tune energy to the world around his Arthur that opens the moments where he sees the world as it is to have a heart I hadn't seen before in the character.
Whether it's your first time going on a quest to "Spamalot," there is something for everyone. From new experiences for guests to a story-driven production and fantastic performances, audiences get a few hours to sit back, be entertained, and laugh, a welcome escape. To find out more information about “Spamalot” or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2026-27/broadway/spamalot
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
Podcasts
BONUS: Spamalot | Theater in the D
In this episode of Theater in the D, Jesse and his fiancée Miranda review Monty Python's Spamalot. She hated the movie. He’s a lifelong fan. So, did this Broadway adaptation bring them together or tear them apart?
Joseph Zellnik Combines Murder, Mystery, and Musical Theater
Joseph Zellnik is a musical theater composer, and along with his playwright brother David they are best known for their 2010 musical, Yank! This Off-Broadway production picked up Best Musical nominations from the Drama Desk Awards, the Outer Critics’ Circle, and the Lucille Lortel Foundation.
#204 - Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
In this episode, hear all about: 1st Tony Nomination. Spamalot. Improvisation. Balancing comedy with high stakes. How to read your audience to not cross a line with a joke. The Creation of Lady of the Lake: The Farewell Tour. Live Show at Joe's Pub.
Mean Girls Star Jonathan Bennett's Broadway Dreams Come True in Spamalot
Mean Girls icon Jonathan Bennett joins The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul to chat following your dreams no matter what, getting out of your own way, jumping into Spamalot on Broadway and more. This isn't an April Fool's joke!
#61 From Ham To Spam with Nik Walker
From playing Aaron Burr in the Broadway smash hit Hamilton, to playing Sir Galahad in the Broadway Revival of Spamalot, Nik Walker has an unparalleled range. U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates!
Episode 81 | Jonathan Bennett : "Toy Soldier"
Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the first episode in the brand new season three featuring with the extremely talented, charming and hilarious Jonathan Bennett who is currently portraying the roles of ‘Sir Robin' in the Broadway revival of “Monty Python’s Spamalot”, at the St.
Ep155 - Michael Fatica, Swing on US National Tour 5 & Ensemble in SPAMALOT
"In SPAMALOT, there's two eight counts during the Broadway number where we can do whatever choreography we want from a Broadway show and I do the Jellicle Ball." This episode features Michael Fatica who performed as a Swing on the US National Tour 5 of CATS and is currently in the ensemble of SPAMALOT.
#59 Sir Robin Looks Sexy With His Hair Pushed Back with Jonathan Bennett
Star of film and television Jonathan Bennett makes his Broadway debut as Sir Robin in the Broadway revival of Spamalot! U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some piping hot tea! Then I am joined by actor Jonathan Bennett to talk all about his incredible career.
Ep 132- Star of "Monty Python's Spamalot" Jimmy Smagula Is Here!
We love "Spamalot!" We love the cast of "Spamalot!" We also love all things Jersey! Make them an Italian Jersey Boy in Spamalot and we are SOLD! We have that in Jimmy Smagula! What a story and ride he has had! He tells us about growing up Jersey, going to NYU, and making it on Broadway!
Broadway and Tv actor and writer, Nik Walker joins us to Take A Bow for his work in the entertainment industry. Nik is a true student of the art and takes you through his philosophies and ideologies of how to approach text as an actor.
Ep303 - Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer: She's a Vintage Porsche
It's always better the second time around! Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer returns to the podcast to talk about her life and career post-pandemic back on her time in “Beetlejuice”, the show closing during the pandemic, and everything that went down in between.
|
Anne of Green Gables: A New Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (3/05-3/14)
|
Amadeus
Des Moines Playhouse (6/20-6/20)
|
The Lifespan of a Fact
Des Moines Playhouse (2/05-2/28)
|
Mamma Mia!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (5/04-5/09)
|
Zac Brown Band
Casey's Center (11/20-11/20)
|
Annie
Des Moines Playhouse (12/04-12/27)
|
Les Misérables
Des Moines Playhouse (4/09-5/02)
|
Mean Girls
Des Moines Playhouse (7/09-7/25)
|
Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress
Des Moines Playhouse (1/08-1/24)
|
Junie B Jones in Boo… and I Mean It
Des Moines Playhouse (11/07-11/29)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.