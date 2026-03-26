SPAMALOT National Tour is Coming to The Hobby Center in April

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The National Tour of Spamalot is coming to Theatre Under The Stars at the Hobby Center from April 15 - 26. Spamalot which first premiered on Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three including Best Musical.

Following its 2023 Broadway revival at the St. James Theatre in NYC, Spamalot is now on an all-new North American tour. The tour is traveling to more than 30 cities in its first year including Cleveland; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas; San Francisco; Seattle; Denver; Atlanta; Dallas; New Orleans; St. Louis; Houston; Ft. Worth; Charlotte; Schenectady; St. Paul, Greenville; Rochester; Milwaukee; Hartford and Costa Mesa.

The cast includes Major Attaway (Aladdin) as King Arthur, Sean Bell (Harmony) as Sir Robin, Chris Collins-Pisano (Forbidden Broadway) as Sir Lancelot, Ellis C. Dawson III (Hamilton) as Sir Bedevere, Leo Roberts (Les Misérables) as Sir Galahad, Amanda Robles as The Lady of the Lake, Blake Segal (Mary Poppins) as Patsy and Steven Telsey (The Book Of Mormon) as The Historian/Prince Herbert.

The cast also includes Lindsay Lee Alhady, Delaney Benson, Jack Brewer, Connor Coughlin, L'ogan J'ones, Graham Keen, Claire Kennard, Ben Lanham, Nathaniel Mahone, Maddie Mossner, Emilie Renier, Mark Tran Russ and Meridien Terrell.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre: from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. Spamalot features well-known songs including “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theater canon.