A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD to Play Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

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Footliters Imagination Studio will present the musical A Year with Frog and Toad in a series of performances for young audiences. The Friday night performance is designated as sensory-friendly. Tickets cost $10–$15 (before fees and sales tax), and are available online or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone-only Wednesday–Friday Noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

Follow two great friends—the cheerful Frog and the rather grumpy Toad—through four fun-filled seasons in this whimsical musical. A hit on Broadway, A Year with Frog and Toad was nominated for three Tony Awards—including Best Musical for its jazzy and upbeat score by Robert and Willie Reale. Based on Arnold Loeb's well-loved books.

According to show director Katie Colletta, “Frog and Toad have stolen the hearts of both kids and grown-ups alike for years... for good reason! This show is filled with the most charming music, and its lessons about friendship ring true in today's online world more than ever. Slow down. Do something kind just to make someone smile. Go outside. Eat the sweet treat. Watch the seasons change. And spend time with the people you care about because that's what matters most.

Your ticket to A Year with Frog and Toad includes:

FREE pre-show craft

Meet & Greet the actors after the show

Take-home Activity Packet for kids & guardians

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 17 Hrs 56 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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