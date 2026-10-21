A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD to Play Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
The Broadway musical features Keegan Christopher Colletta as Frog and Kent Reynolds Bird as Toad, with direction by Katie Colletta.
Footliters Imagination Studio will present the musical A Year with Frog and Toad in a series of performances for young audiences. The Friday night performance is designated as sensory-friendly. Tickets cost $10–$15 (before fees and sales tax), and are available online or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone-only Wednesday–Friday Noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.
Follow two great friends—the cheerful Frog and the rather grumpy Toad—through four fun-filled seasons in this whimsical musical. A hit on Broadway, A Year with Frog and Toad was nominated for three Tony Awards—including Best Musical for its jazzy and upbeat score by Robert and Willie Reale. Based on Arnold Loeb's well-loved books.
According to show director Katie Colletta, “Frog and Toad have stolen the hearts of both kids and grown-ups alike for years... for good reason! This show is filled with the most charming music, and its lessons about friendship ring true in today's online world more than ever. Slow down. Do something kind just to make someone smile. Go outside. Eat the sweet treat. Watch the seasons change. And spend time with the people you care about because that's what matters most.
Your ticket to A Year with Frog and Toad includes:
- FREE pre-show craft
- Meet & Greet the actors after the show
- Take-home Activity Packet for kids & guardians
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