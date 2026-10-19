Joshua Henry to Perform with Des Moines Symphony in April 2027

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​Des Moines Performing Arts will welcome Tony Award-winning Broadway star Joshua Henry for a special one-night-only concert, in collaboration with the Des Moines Symphony, on Friday, April 23, 2027. Henry joins the orchestra at the Des Moines Civic Center for an evening of beloved Broadway showstoppers and soul classics.

Henry won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his performance as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway revival of Ragtime. For the role, he also received the 2026 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award, the 2026 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, and the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical. Henry was also recently added to TIME100 Next 2026: The World's Most Influential Rising Stars.

About Joshua Henry

Tony Award winner Joshua Henry is one of Broadway's most dynamic leading men, celebrated for his extraordinary voice, emotional depth, and commanding stage presence. He won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his acclaimed performance as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway revival of Ragtime. For the role, Henry also received the 2026 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award, the 2026 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical, and the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical.

In 2026, Henry released Joshua Henry: Live at Lincoln Center, a live acoustic album showcasing his singular voice and emotional range through a collection of mostly Broadway covers, reimagined with warmth, spontaneity, and the electricity of live performance. His additional credits as a recording artist include opening for Diana Ross at the Hollywood Bowl, performing alongside Common at The Kennedy Center, and releasing his debut album, GROW.

On screen, Henry played Gaston in ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and starred as Roger Bart in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Academy Award-nominated film tick, tick… BOOM! opposite Andrew Garfield. He also appeared in Steven Knight's Apple TV+ drama See and starred in the action film American Renegades opposite J.K. Simmons and Sullivan Stapleton.

On Broadway, Henry starred in the Grammy-winning revival of Into the Woods alongside Phillipa Soo and appeared as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress. He earned Tony Award nominations for his performances as Billy Bigelow in Carousel, Flick in Violet opposite Sutton Foster, and Haywood Patterson in Susan Stroman's The Scottsboro Boys. He also portrayed Aaron Burr in Hamilton in Chicago and on the first U.S. tour, and starred as Noble Sissle in George C. Wolfe's Tony-nominated Shuffle Along opposite Audra McDonald. His additional Broadway credits include In the Heights, American Idiot, Porgy and Bess, and Bring It On: The Musical.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 12 Hrs 04 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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