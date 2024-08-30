Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Des Moines Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Another season comes to a close at Des Moines Performing Arts, and they are going out with a big spectacle. On Tuesday, the tour of "Moulin Rouge" opened at the Civic Center for a two-week run. Having seen the show in New York in the summer of 2022, I was looking forward to seeing this show again and seeing how the show was reimagined for the tour. While I loved the impressiveness of the show on Broadway, I wondered if they could recapture that magic on the tour. Were they able to recapture that magic? Continue reading to find out.

The show starts by introducing us to the Moulin Rouge, with host Harold Ziegler introducing us to the characters in the show. As he gets ready to introduce the star of the Moulin Rouge, Christian, one of the Bohemians, takes over as narrator to share his version of the events the audience will see transpire during the evening. As the evening continues, we see a spectacle of spectacles as Christian shares his and Satine's love story with all the iconic songs from the movie, as well as other well-known songs today.

The experience of seeing Moulin Rouge starts as soon as you walk into the theatre. The first thing you notice walking into the theatre is the beautiful set designed by Derek McLane. Having seen the show in New York, I missed the immersive set spanning out into the theatre, but it didn't take away from the show. One element of the immersive show you see on Broadway that made the tour was the lighting of Justin Townsend, with some red lighting over parts of the audience at the top, which worked into the set throughout. As the show went on, you saw the beautiful and colorful costumes by Catherine Zuber and the direction from Alex Timbers, which made for a spectacular performance that audiences will remember.

While 'Moulin Rouge' is a visual feast, the phenomenal cast truly brings the show to life. The performance I attended featured ensemble member Luke Monday in the role of The Duke of Monroth. His captivating performance from the opening medley immediately drew the audience in. How he interacted with Gabrielle McClinton as Satine and Christian Douglas as Christian was so natural that it felt like they had been playing their roles together for the entire tour.

Chrisitan Douglas gives an excellent performance as Christian, the Bohemian songwriter from Ohio. The way he brings Christian to the stage, has the audience in the palm of his hands as he falls in love with Satine, and is turned down by her, making his take one of the most iconic songs from the film, and the show "Roxanne" heart wrenching. His performance makes the scene come alive with very little set.

Gabrielle McClinton shines on stage as the show's sparkling diamond, Satine. I appreciated how she showed Satine's sickness from the moment she came on stage and took the audience on a journey through the show. It's a nuanced performance that has grown on me since seeing the show.

Whether you are part of the sit in the balcony or with the aristocracy, "Moulin Rouge" is a spectacle that can't be missed. From the gorgeous sets and costumes to the fantastic performances, this spectacle is one you won't soon forget. If you haven't been at the "Moulin Rouge" during its run at Des Moines Performing Arts, you have till September 1. I can't think of a better way to kick off a holiday weekend. To find out more, visit https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/moulin-rouge-the-musical/

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

