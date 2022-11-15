Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Tallgrass Theatre Company

Review: MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Tallgrass Theatre Company

The perfect show to kick off the holiday season plays through November 20

Nov. 15, 2022  

As the holiday season gets closer, theatres start bringing some of our favorite stories to the stage. That is no different for Tallgrass Theatre Company, which is offering a new take on a classic tale this holiday season.

On November 4th, they opened up what is sure to become a new holiday favorite. Their latest show takes the audience back to revisit some of our favorite characters from Jane Austin's "Pride and Prejudice" in their production of Lauren Gunderson's and Margot Melcon's "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley." If word of mouth is any indicator, this production is a show you won't want to miss out on.

"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" is a sequel to "Pride and Prejudice" taking place a few years after the book's closing. The story focuses on Mary Bennet, the middle sister, whose love for reading may be the key to finding her mate. When a friend of Darcy arrives, Arthur de Bourgh, we find that Mary may have just found her match. Things go awry when a letter given to Arthur by her sister Lydia is mistaken as a letter from Mary. Just as things appear to get sorted out, Anne de Bourgh shows up to announce that she and Arthur are engaging, bringing act 1 to an end. Will they be able to get everything sorted out for Mary and Arthur? That you will have to attend the show to find out.

One of the things I love about shows with Tallgrass is how attending their performances is an experience. Walking into their space, you are always greeted by beautiful photography in the lobby by Judith Eastburn as you walk down the hallway to their theatre. As you walk into the theatre, you see the beautiful set designed by Phillip Marten with a floor beautifully painted to look like a wooden floor. While waiting for the show to start, we are greeted with classic instrumental holiday music. As the cast comes out, we are treated to the gorgeous costumes by Cheryl Clark. While the costumes worn through the show are amazing, the finale costumes for the Christmas scene are stunning.

Director Megan Helmers has brought a fantastic cast together to bring this fun story to life on stage. At the show's center is Jacob Hayworth as Arthur de Bourgh and Jocelyn Smith as Mary Bennet. They both bring a quirkiness to their characters that has the audience rooting for them from the moment they first meet. Joining them as the Sisters Elizabeth Darcy, Jane Bingley, and Lydia Wickham are Dani Boal, Amanda Jackson, and Emily Davis, each giving a humorous and delightful performance Des Moines audiences have come to know each of them for. The cast includes Charlie Reese as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Daniel Tuchscherer as Charles Bingley, and Payton Boesch as Anne De Bourgh.

If you've been figuring out where to go this holiday season, why not take a trip to Pemberly Mansion with Tallgrass' production of "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly?" Whether this is your first trip to the mansion or making a return trip, this is a not-to-be-missed production. From the tech to the cast on stage, this show captures everything we love about our favorite holiday shows. This production only plays for a limited time through November 20th, and some shows have been sold out. So make sure to head to the link below to get your tickets.




Review: HARRIET THE SPY at Kate Goldman Childrens Series at Des Moines Playhouse Photo
Review: HARRIET THE SPY at Kate Goldman Children's Series at Des Moines Playhouse
Things are not always as they appear. As we grow older, we learn different ways to seek the truth. One thing we don't have to think about to worry about how they appear are shows that are part of the Kate Goldman's Children's Theatre series at Des Moines Playhouse. This last weekend they opened their Children's Theatre series with the classic 'Harriet the Spy,' which will run through November 13. However you are introduced to 'Harriet the Spy,' through the book, the movie, the streaming series, or the play, this production is one you will have to take a closer look at.
Review: THE CROWN LIVE! at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo
Review: THE CROWN LIVE! at Des Moines Performing Arts
In just a few weeks, Netflix will have people streaming the newest season of 'The Crown.' The show has always been popular, but with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth, it has had a resurgence leading up to season 5. So it's no surprise a parody of the show has popped up, and you have the chance to see it! 'The Crown Live!' a parody by Daniel Clarkson, opened on October 25 as part of Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series with Des Moines Performing Arts. Whether you are a fan of the show, or this is your first time in the world of 'The Crown,' this show is a hilarious 90 minutes that you won't want to miss.
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Des Moines Performing Arts
One of the things I've grown to appreciate about Des Moines Performing Arts is their willingness to bring revivals as part of the Willis Broadway Series. Their commitment to revivals has brought some of my favorite productions over the last few seasons. What is so great about revivals is many times, they take a new look at classic material. It could be focusing on an element of the show that wasn't focused on before. At other times it could be looking at the show through an understanding of current events. Tuesday night, Des Moines Performing Arts brought the national tour of 'Fiddler on the Roof,' the 2016 Tony-nominated revival to the stage, and it couldn't have arrived at a better time.
City Circle Presents ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season Photo
City Circle Presents ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season
City Circle has announced the cast of its 2022 holiday show, Elf The Musical. 

From This Author - DC Felton

David Felton has been involved in theatre since his middle school production of The Wizard of Oz. Throughout high school he stayed onstage, and once he got to college he started exploring thebackst... (read more about this author)


Review: HARRIET THE SPY at Kate Goldman Children's Series at Des Moines PlayhouseReview: HARRIET THE SPY at Kate Goldman Children's Series at Des Moines Playhouse
November 3, 2022

Things are not always as they appear. As we grow older, we learn different ways to seek the truth. One thing we don't have to think about to worry about how they appear are shows that are part of the Kate Goldman's Children's Theatre series at Des Moines Playhouse. This last weekend they opened their Children's Theatre series with the classic 'Harriet the Spy,' which will run through November 13. However you are introduced to 'Harriet the Spy,' through the book, the movie, the streaming series, or the play, this production is one you will have to take a closer look at.
Review: THE CROWN LIVE! at Des Moines Performing ArtsReview: THE CROWN LIVE! at Des Moines Performing Arts
October 28, 2022

In just a few weeks, Netflix will have people streaming the newest season of 'The Crown.' The show has always been popular, but with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth, it has had a resurgence leading up to season 5. So it's no surprise a parody of the show has popped up, and you have the chance to see it! 'The Crown Live!' a parody by Daniel Clarkson, opened on October 25 as part of Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series with Des Moines Performing Arts. Whether you are a fan of the show, or this is your first time in the world of 'The Crown,' this show is a hilarious 90 minutes that you won't want to miss.
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Des Moines Performing ArtsReview: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Des Moines Performing Arts
October 27, 2022

One of the things I've grown to appreciate about Des Moines Performing Arts is their willingness to bring revivals as part of the Willis Broadway Series. Their commitment to revivals has brought some of my favorite productions over the last few seasons. What is so great about revivals is many times, they take a new look at classic material. It could be focusing on an element of the show that wasn't focused on before. At other times it could be looking at the show through an understanding of current events. Tuesday night, Des Moines Performing Arts brought the national tour of 'Fiddler on the Roof,' the 2016 Tony-nominated revival to the stage, and it couldn't have arrived at a better time.
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Carousel Theatre Of IndianolaReview: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Carousel Theatre Of Indianola
October 24, 2022

We all long for friendship, and they get us through some of the most challenging times in our lives. Carousel Theatre of Indianola explores the relationships we build with our friends through their revival production of Robert Harling's 'Steel Magnolias.'
Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Des Moines Performing ArtsReview: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Des Moines Performing Arts
October 8, 2022

After announcing it as part of its 2019-2020 season, Des Moines Performing Arts is finally able to bring another of its pre- covid shows to the stage. This time is the return of the raunchy but amusing 'The Book of Mormon.' In its fourth stop on its new tour, the show took to the Civic Center stage on October 7, and those in attendance were happy to welcome the tour to Des Moines.