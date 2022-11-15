Review: MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Tallgrass Theatre Company

As the holiday season gets closer, theatres start bringing some of our favorite stories to the stage. That is no different for Tallgrass Theatre Company, which is offering a new take on a classic tale this holiday season.

On November 4th, they opened up what is sure to become a new holiday favorite. Their latest show takes the audience back to revisit some of our favorite characters from Jane Austin's "Pride and Prejudice" in their production of Lauren Gunderson's and Margot Melcon's "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley." If word of mouth is any indicator, this production is a show you won't want to miss out on.

"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" is a sequel to "Pride and Prejudice" taking place a few years after the book's closing. The story focuses on Mary Bennet, the middle sister, whose love for reading may be the key to finding her mate. When a friend of Darcy arrives, Arthur de Bourgh, we find that Mary may have just found her match. Things go awry when a letter given to Arthur by her sister Lydia is mistaken as a letter from Mary. Just as things appear to get sorted out, Anne de Bourgh shows up to announce that she and Arthur are engaging, bringing act 1 to an end. Will they be able to get everything sorted out for Mary and Arthur? That you will have to attend the show to find out.

One of the things I love about shows with Tallgrass is how attending their performances is an experience. Walking into their space, you are always greeted by beautiful photography in the lobby by Judith Eastburn as you walk down the hallway to their theatre. As you walk into the theatre, you see the beautiful set designed by Phillip Marten with a floor beautifully painted to look like a wooden floor. While waiting for the show to start, we are greeted with classic instrumental holiday music. As the cast comes out, we are treated to the gorgeous costumes by Cheryl Clark. While the costumes worn through the show are amazing, the finale costumes for the Christmas scene are stunning.

Director Megan Helmers has brought a fantastic cast together to bring this fun story to life on stage. At the show's center is Jacob Hayworth as Arthur de Bourgh and Jocelyn Smith as Mary Bennet. They both bring a quirkiness to their characters that has the audience rooting for them from the moment they first meet. Joining them as the Sisters Elizabeth Darcy, Jane Bingley, and Lydia Wickham are Dani Boal, Amanda Jackson, and Emily Davis, each giving a humorous and delightful performance Des Moines audiences have come to know each of them for. The cast includes Charlie Reese as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Daniel Tuchscherer as Charles Bingley, and Payton Boesch as Anne De Bourgh.

If you've been figuring out where to go this holiday season, why not take a trip to Pemberly Mansion with Tallgrass' production of "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly?" Whether this is your first trip to the mansion or making a return trip, this is a not-to-be-missed production. From the tech to the cast on stage, this show captures everything we love about our favorite holiday shows. This production only plays for a limited time through November 20th, and some shows have been sold out. So make sure to head to the link below to get your tickets.