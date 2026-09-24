DMPA Dance Series and National Geographic Live Speaker Series Single Tickets On Sale

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Des Moines Performing Arts has opened single-ticket sales for its upcoming Dance Series and National Geographic Live Speaker Series events. This is the first opportunity to purchase individual seats for the five presentations, all taking place at the Des Moines Civic Center.

The Dance Series

Ailey II will perform Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 7 p.m. Ballet Hispánico New York will follow on Tuesday, April 27, 2027, at 7 p.m.

National Geographic Live Speaker Series

Wildlife biologist Doug Smith will present Wild Wolves of Yellowstone on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Archaeologist Caitie Barrett will present The Ghosts of Pompeii on Wednesday, January 27, 2027, at 6:30 p.m. Photographer Jaime Rojo will present Chasing Monarchs on Thursday, April 29, 2027, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Single tickets and season packages are available at DMPA.org, by phone at 515-246-2300, or in person at the Civic Center Ticket Office, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. Season packages offer locked-in pricing, flexible payment plans and show substitutions across DMPA series.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 01 Hrs 11 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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