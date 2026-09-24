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DMPA Dance Series and National Geographic Live Speaker Series Single Tickets On Sale

Programming includes AILEY II, BALLET HISPÁNICO NEW YORK, and speakers covering wildlife biology, archaeology, and photography.

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DMPA Dance Series and National Geographic Live Speaker Series Single Tickets On Sale

Des Moines Performing Arts has opened single-ticket sales for its upcoming Dance Series and National Geographic Live Speaker Series events. This is the first opportunity to purchase individual seats for the five presentations, all taking place at the Des Moines Civic Center.

The Dance Series

Ailey II will perform Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 7 p.m. Ballet Hispánico New York will follow on Tuesday, April 27, 2027, at 7 p.m.

National Geographic Live Speaker Series

Wildlife biologist Doug Smith will present Wild Wolves of Yellowstone on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Archaeologist Caitie Barrett will present The Ghosts of Pompeii on Wednesday, January 27, 2027, at 6:30 p.m. Photographer Jaime Rojo will present Chasing Monarchs on Thursday, April 29, 2027, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Single tickets and season packages are available at DMPA.org, by phone at 515-246-2300, or in person at the Civic Center Ticket Office, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines. Season packages offer locked-in pricing, flexible payment plans and show substitutions across DMPA series.

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