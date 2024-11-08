News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

IRISH CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA Comes to Des Moines Performing Arts

Performances run November 23 - 24, 2024.

By: Nov. 08, 2024
IRISH CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA Comes to Des Moines Performing Arts
Irish Christmas in America comes to Des Moines Performing Arts this month. Performances run November 23 - 24, 2024.

The hugely popular Holiday show Irish Christmas in America is returning in 2024, bringing a fascinating performance of music, song, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions.  

Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the show features exceptional Irish music, song and dance in a family-friendly performance rich in humour and boundless energy. Evocative photographic images provide a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions of Ireland. 

Take a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland bring you on a fun-filled start to the holiday season of 2024.




