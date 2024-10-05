Faye Dudley & Rockit Man Robbie Young to Play The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville recording artist Faye Dudley and nationally recognized songwriter and entertainer Rockit Man Robbie Young will perform a special benefit concert Friday, October 11 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Proceeds will support the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Tickets are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday Noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

The idea for the event was born when musician, writer, and producer Robbie Young met Joey Goodwin, a young man who has spent a lot of time at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Joey has had 21 surgeries there, and he was looking for a way to give back and support other young patients. That's when Robbie knew what his mission was, and he started putting together the benefit.

Next, Robbie approached Nashville recording artist and Cedar Rapids, IA resident Faye Dudley. They had known each other for years, but Faye had been forced into early retirement due to several back surgeries some years ago. At first Faye agreed to sing a couple of songs, but soon she was swept up in Robbie's excitement for this deserving project and agreed to do more.

The concert takes place Friday, October 11 at 7:30 PM at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. While Robbie Young's out-of-this world music includes songs by Elton John and other rock and pop selections, Faye Dudley will perform numbers from her country albums, along with some old rock and roll favorites. And yes, of course Faye and Robbie will perform together!!

Tickets are $10 each before fees and sales tax. Seating is general admission. Doors will open at 7:00. Box Office opens at 6:30.

