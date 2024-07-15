Disney's MY SON PINOCCHIO, JR. Comes to Young Footliters Youth Theatre This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney's My Son Pinocchio, Jr. will come to Young Footliters Youth Theatre this October. Performances will run October 18-20, 2024.

Disney’s beloved cartoon masterpiece comes to life in a new stage adaptation by Stephen Schwartz! Pinocchio and Geppetto must take a new adventure and learn to love in this extravagant musical, filled with your favorite songs!

This Young Footliters production is presented by children in grades 3–12.

Tickets will go on sale this August. Subscribe to the Young Footliters newsletter to be among the first to buy tickets, learn about auditions, and more!

Auditions for Disney's My Son Pinocchio, Jr. will take place August 1, 2, & 3.

Auditions are open to all students who will be registered for 3rd through 12th grade at the time of auditions. Students of all experience levels are encouraged to audition.

Comments