Des Moines Metro Opera Announces MERRY & BRIGHT Holiday Concert

Des Moines Metro Opera's (DMMO) General and Artistic Director, Michael Egel, announced today the organization's inaugural virtual holiday program, the Merry & Bright Holiday Concert, which premieres Friday, December 18 at 7:00pm (CST).

The online program features performances by current and former DMMO principal artists, including tenor Jonathan Burton, mezzo-soprano Joyce Castle, tenor Joseph Dennis, soprano Sara Gartland, bass Zachary James, soprano Alexandra LoBianco, soprano Zulimar López-Hernández, mezzo-soprano Megan Marino, baritone Michael Mayes, baritone John Moore, DMMO Music Director and Principal Conductor David Neely, pianist Yasuko Oura, composer/pianist Michael Patterson, mezzo-soprano Elise Quagliata and a special appearance by our friends at the Heartland Youth Choir, under the direction of Sandy Miller, artistic director. The concert will conclude with an interactive online post-show reception with the artists as well as a few special guests.

Additionally, Des Moines Metro Opera is excited to partner with Doré Bakery to provide the Holiday Cheer Package, a delectable add-on that features exquisite holiday treats from the kitchen of Executive Pastry Chef Nik Pugmire. This package will include gourmet hot chocolate, scrumptious holiday cookies and an elegant package of custom DIY cookie decorations that will be utilized during an interactive cookie decorating tutorial in the reception.

Tickets for the Merry & Bright concert and reception are $50 per screen. The Holiday Cheer Package costs $50 (includes goodies for up to 2 individuals). All tickets can be ordered online at desmoinesmetroopera.org/holiday or by calling the DMMO Box Office at (515) 961-6221.

