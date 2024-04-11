City Circle Theatre Company Presents SPRING AWAKENING This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Circle Theatre Company will present the rock musical Spring Awakening at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts May 3–5 & 10–12, 2024.

About the Show

This electrifying rock musical explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a passion that is both illuminating and unforgettable.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, Spring Awakening revolutionized musical theatre with its unflinching exploration of controversial subject matters and use of alternative rock and folk music. This production contains mature content.

This production is sponsored by Emil Rinderspacher & Susan Goodner.

Two Weekends of Performances

Friday, May 3 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 PM*

Sunday, May 5 at 2:00 PM

Friday, May 10 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 12 at 2:00 PM

*Student Rush: Students can buy any remaining seats for only $10 each starting one hour before the show on Saturday, May 4, 2024. One day only!

About City Circle Theatre Company:

Since 1998, City Circle Theatre Company has been Coralville's community theatre and is the resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. City Circle's mission is to present professional caliber theatrical productions and events that provide education, enrichment, and enlightenment to the public. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend and audition for City Circle shows.