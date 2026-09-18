PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tickets on Sale for Des Moines Engagement
The revitalized London production will play Des Moines Civic Center directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn with original design by Maria Björnson.
Tickets are on sale now for Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, which will play the Des Moines Civic Center March 3-14, 2027.
Featuring Maria Björnson's original production design, the current production first opened at London's His Majesty's Theatre in 2021. The North American Tour is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on Harold Prince's original direction, with Gillian Lynne's musical staging and choreography recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.
“I'm really delighted to bring Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera back to thrill American audiences once again after its phenomenal record-breaking run on Broadway,” said Mackintosh. “Our exciting new team, inspired by their predecessors' glorious work, updated certain aspects of the production that resulted in a dazzlingly fresh version of the much-loved original.”
Andrew Lloyd Webber added, “Love, passion and live theatre are what Phantom of the Opera is all about. I still get goosebumps every time that chandelier comes alive and infuses the theatre with something that only happens when design, direction and music are completely at one.”
Now entering its 40th year in London's West End, The Phantom of the Opera has been seen by 160 million people in 217 cities, 52 territories and 23 languages. Lloyd Webber's score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the title song.
Based on Gaston Leroux's novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra, the musical follows Christine Daaé, a young soprano who becomes the obsession of a mysterious masked musical genius living beneath the Paris Opera House. When Christine reunites with her childhood sweetheart Raoul, the three become caught in a love triangle driven by obsession, jealousy and desire.
The original Broadway production opened January 26, 1988 and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It became Broadway's longest-running show in 2006 and played its final performance on April 16, 2023 after 35 years and nearly 14,000 performances.
The Phantom of the Opera features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber. Orchestrations are by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, with musical supervision by Kristen Blodgette.
The production design is by Maria Björnson, with set design adapted by Matt Kinley, associate costume design by Jill Parker, lighting by Andrew Bridge, associate lighting design by Warren Letton, video design by George Reeve, sound by Mick Potter and wig and hair design by Stefan Alexander. Casting is by Peter Van Dam, CSA and Claire Burke, CSA for The TRC Company.
The North American Tour is produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment and NETworks Presentations.
Tickets are available at DMPA.org, by calling (515) 246-2300 or in person at 221 Walnut Street in Des Moines.
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