DM Playhouse Presents SILENT SKY

The Des Moines Community Playhouse presents the new drama Silent Sky, May 31-June 16, 2019. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St.



It is 1900, and the bright young student Henrietta Leavitt (Shelby Jensen) has the opportunity to work at the Harvard College Observatory as a human "computer." When Henrietta arrives, she is eager to use Harvard's telescope, the Great Refractor, but is told that, as a woman, she is not allowed to do any sort of direct astronomical observation. Her job is to measure and catalog the brightness of stars as they appeared in the observatory's photographic plate collection. Henrietta is not discouraged and begins the process of recording the changes she sees in the photographs of Cepheid stars.



During her inquiry, Henrietta's relationships strain under her obsessive work ethic; her sister Margaret (Emma Norman), her love interest Peter Shaw (Bobby Nalean), and her colleagues Annie Cannon (Laura Sparks) and Williamina Fleming (Jen Green) all find themselves pushed aside in favor of a great cosmic mystery.



Silent Sky is the poignant tale of a woman's dedication to the stars, and the human touch that makes life under the vast sky beautiful and timeless. Her subsequent scientific discovery still has a profound and lasting impact on the field of astronomy.



The Playhouse cast is directed by Judy Hart.



The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about the Playhouse and Silent Sky, contact the Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261.



Silent Sky Performances: May 31-June 16, 2019

7:30 PM Wednesday-Saturday

2:00 PM Sunday



Silent Sky Tickets

Ticket prices start at $29

To purchase tickets:

dmplayhouse.com

515-277-6261

Des Moines Community Playhouse Ticket Office, 831 42nd St., Des Moines, IA 50312







Related Articles Shows View More Des Moines Stories

More Hot Stories For You