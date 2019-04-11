CAT Theatre presents BINGO! THE WINNING MUSICAL by Ilene Reid, Michael Heitzman, and David Holcenberg, directed by Pat Walker, opening Friday, April 19 and running through Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Come play bingo in a musical comedy about a group of die-hard bingo players who stop at nothing to get to their weekly game. In between the number calling, strange rituals and fierce competitions, love blossoms and long-lost friends reunite. These lovable characters spring to life with a smart, funny script and bouncy, hummable score. Audiences will be laughing in the aisles when they aren't playing games of bingo along with the cast!

The cast includes Amber dePass, Sandra Clayton, Caitlin St. Clair, David Atkins, Cynthia Mitchell, Vanessa Fletcher and Emma Grace Bailey.

Order tickets on-line at www.cattheatre.com. For more information, call 804-262-9760.

CAT Theatre is located at 319 N. Wilkinson Road, Henrico, Virginia 23227.





