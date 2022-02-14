BWW Review: THE REVOLUTIONISTS at Tallgrass Theatre Company

The cast of "The Revolutionists"

Photo by Dylan Heuer Photography

One of the best parts of seeing live theatre is sitting in a show and having it surprise you. Sometimes it can be from a performance in the show, or it could come from a fantastic technical element such as sets or lighting. Then other times, it could be how an amazing script comes to life. While all of those things are great, what makes a show memorable, is when they all come together to give the audience an experience they won't soon forget. Tallgrass Theatre Company's production of Laura Gundersen's "The Revolutionists" does just that, mixing all the elements that leaves the audience talking long after the show closes. Lucky for you, this show is still playing through February 20, so you still have a chance if you haven't seen it.

"The Revolutionist," tells the story of 4 women from the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. It brings together playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle. Each of these women come together with their ideas about how they want to change the world they are living in. For each of these women to do this, they need something in common. They need someone to write their manifestos and stories, so they turn to Olympe. Do any of these women get what they are looking for before meeting their fates? To find out, you will have to attend "The Revolutionist" to find out.

One of the great things to come out of the pandemic is Tallgrass getting their own space. Doing this allows them to bring the audience into the show in ways they weren't necessarily able to before.

Walking into the space, you are greeted by the beautiful set designed by their Artistic Director, Thomas D Perrine. You are drawn into the space as soon as you walk into the theatre with the beautifully painted floors that look like pages that Olympe De Gouge could have written. The purple walls at the back of the stage work beautifully with Erica Spiller and Ty Klobassa's lighting. The way they work together to illustrate the guillotines is poignant and shows how beautifully these elements can come together.

Another element that stands out is the beautiful costumes designed by Cheryl Clark. Each woman in the show has their unique style to the costumes they wear. The choice Cheryl made to have each woman in a different style gives the costumes a timeless feel that draws the audience into the stories of each of the women.

While the vision of director Megan Helmers weaves together all the technical elements, her vision can be further seen in the powerful performances by the four women we meet onstage that challenge the audience in different ways. We first meet the struggling playwright Olympe de Gouges, brought to the stage by Allison Bollinger. She illustrates how easy it can be to look away when we feel things are too difficult to watch. When we turn away, we lose the whole story, which I felt was fitting as her character faces writer's block through the show.

In Marianne Angelle, played by Kiera McGregor, we see a foil to Olympe de Gouges. In her, we see someone who knows what is they want to say and is willing to watch what is going on around her no matter how difficult it may be. Both Bollinger and McGregor play fairly down-to-earth characters, which allows both to relate to audiences. The other two characters we meet pack a punch to those in attendance. The first is Ashley Scheffer as Charlotte Corday, who boldly takes the stage with a character who already knows what she wants. Then the second, Amanda Jackson, gives us a humorous take on Marie Antoinette.

Whether you are looking for an evening of laughter or an evening that inspires action from the audience, "The Revolutionists" will have you thinking about how you are using your voice. The way this story is told through the powerful performances, the gorgeous costumes, and the beautiful sets and lighting make for a performance you won't soon forget.

There are only a few performances left of this not-to-be-missed production. To find out more or to purchase tickets, visit https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/.