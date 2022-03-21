BWW Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Carousel Theatre Of Indianola

Cast of "Next to Normal"

Photo by Sierra Howland

Every so often, a show comes out that asks its audience to take a look at something they may feel uncomfortable discussing. When care is taken, it can make for a powerful and thought-provoking production that evokes a dialogue to happen following the show. One of those shows is "Next to Normal," which tackles mental illness. The musical by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey is being presented in an intimate production with Carousel Theatre of Indianola.

If you're unfamiliar with "Next to Normal," the show tells the story of the Goodman family. As the show starts, it seems that the Goodman's are like every family with all the craziness that comes with the hustle and bustle of raising two high school students. Early in the show, we learn that the mother, Diana, has a mental illness and has gone from doctor to doctor trying to find the right course of treatment. A secret is soon revealed that brings the audience into how long the family has struggled to find the right course of treatment, and it also shows the struggle it has been for the family.

Over the last few years, Carousel has made Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations their home space. What is great about the space is how where the stage is can be reinterpreted for every show. For "Next to Normal," they've shifted again. The spacing makes the show feel even more intimate under the direction of Chris Williams, who returns to directing after last directing Carousel's show of "Eurydice." Instead of being tied to specific well-known moments from the show, the blocking is tied to the dialogue and the actors' emotions on stage. This allowed the characters and their story to be at the forefront for the audience.

I always enjoy seeing when attending shows how different technical elements work together to create something that surprises the audience. "Next to Normal" has a great example of this with the sets designed by Natalie Henning and lights by Shawn Jensen. The wall is made of fabric that allows gobos to be projected on it, and it also allows lighting to be used from behind the wall to cast some shadows from behind. These pieces, along with the colorful costumes from costume designer Michelle Vaudrin form a show that audiences will thoroughly enjoy watching.

While the show is visually exciting for the audience to watch, it wouldn't be a show without some powerful performances. With "Next to Normal," those performances come from a small cast of 6, each providing their unique interpretations. Having watched both Allison Buechler and Michael Howland on stage in the past, I was excited to see what they would bring to the couple Diana and Dan Goodman in this show. Both actors have become staples for theatres throughout the Des Moines Area and, in my opinion, are giving their best performances yet. The show also features fantastic performances from Sam Sides as Henry and Ethan Saltz, making his Carousel debut in the dual roles of Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine.

The terrific performances don't stop there. They continue with two actors making their Carousel debuts in this show. Dane Van Brocklin takes to the stage as Gabe, the son of Dan and Diana, and joins Madison Green as Natalie, their daughter. They both bring a unique take to their roles that allowed me to see their characters in a new light as an audience member. Madison takes her character to the breaking point and lets the audience see the moment her character decides which path they will take. Dane does an excellent job at giving Gabe the feel of a typical teenager, and the moment his secret is revealed gives us a darker look at him. Both performances are ones that audience members will be talking about long after the show is done.

While the topic matter of Mental illness can be difficult or uncomfortable to discuss, "Next to Normal" is a show that makes approaching the topic more accessible. All the elements from the direction, the technical, and the acting all come together to present a look at the importance of having conversations about our mental health and how we need to treat it. As the show reminds us at the end, when we open up and discuss this, in the end, there will be light. To purchase tickets, or to find out more about this production, visit https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=196