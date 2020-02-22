BWW Review: HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN: IN CONCERT at Des Moines Performing Arts: A Magical Trip Back to Hogwarts

A few years ago, on a cold winters night, Des Moines symphony brought an event to Des Moines that lead to a series of special engagements. This was the launch of the films in concert series that have brought the first two Harry Potter films, Star Wars: A New Hope, and Home Alone to Des Moines accompanied by a full symphony. They continued these events this weekend as they brought "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" to Des Moines. I attended the opening showing/performance and found the experience to be just as magical as the first movie.

Attending a film in concert is an enchanting experience. Each movie, presented in its entirety, with a short intermission. Unlike attending a movie theatre, you get a symphony playing the musical score live. Each of these movies brings their own unique experiences.

This event was an evening full of magic that I won't soon forget. The audience, taken in by the grandeur of the evening, broke into applause after several moments throughout the movie. With the Harry Potter movies, the audience is encouraged to have fun. Some of that comes in cheering for your favorite house. For others, it is booing at different moments in the film.

While the Harry Potter movies are magical, having a live symphony adds another level of magic to the experience. Guest conductor John Beal led our Des Moines Symphony for this film. He led the symphony through the sweeping melodies of Oscar-winning composer John Williams' beautiful score. One of the fun parts of this movie's music is the use of a choir for "Double Trouble."

Due to this being about the live music experience, like this winters "Home Alone: In Concert," this movie included a live choir as well. This movie has everything that fans of John Williams love about his music. It includes his soaring music with Buckbeak's Flight, to how he can set the mood in a scene with "A Window to the Past," and his ominous music in "Quidditch, Third Year."

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Askaban" is only here for a limited engagement through February 22. If you missed this magical performance, you will have another chance soon. Des Moines Performing Arts and Des Moines Symphony have announced they are continuing this series by bringing "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," which will be in Des Moines soon.

To find out more about upcoming events with Des Moines Performing Arts, visit https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

To find out more about upcoming events with Des Moines Symphony visit https://dmsymphony.org/

Review written by DC Felton

Follow Broadwayworld for all the latest Des Moines Theatre News

Visit and like us on Twitter and Facebook @BWWDesMoines





Related Articles Shows View More Des Moines Stories