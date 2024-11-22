Year-Round Grant Program Honoring Five Points’ Jazz History To Replace Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A fund to provide local, year-round programming that honors the history of jazz in Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood will replace the one-day Five Points Jazz Festival, Denver Arts & Venues announced.

In partnership with the Five Points Business Improvement District and the office of Councilman Darrell Watson, DAV will distribute $225,000 through grant-making to businesses, nonprofits and creatives that present jazz and jazz-related programs throughout the year.

“The Five Points Jazz Activation Fund is a commitment by the City to continue building this historic neighborhood’s cultural treasure,” said Gretchen Hollrah, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues. “A year-round emphasis on arts and culture represented by jazz in Five Points is a way to invest more significantly in jazz artists and enliven the neighborhood in a more consistent manner. It’s a one-of-a-kind program that complements existing festivals and events in Denver.”

“Our neighborhood was once known as the ‘Harlem of the West’ and our history continues to be written,” said Norman Harris, executive director of the Five Points Business Improvement District. “This fund will help support businesses that truly appreciate the art form and what it has done in our community.”

The move to the year-round grant program is the result of changing neighborhood needs. And, rising event expenses meant more spent on production costs over funding to artists, making the single day festival a less practical means of achieving the festival’s original goals.

“As a City, we recognize that arts, culture, and the history of jazz all meet in Five Points,” said Councilman Darrell Watson, who represents Five Points’ District 9. “This program gives us a chance to recognize the past with an eye on the neighborhood’s future.”

The Five Points Jazz Activation Fund, administered by Denver Arts & Venues, will open grant applications early in 2025.

