Vintage Theatre Productions Presents The Return Of WHO'S HOLIDAY Next Month

Vintage Theatre Productions presents the return of the hilarious (and very adult) "Who's Holiday" December 5 - 31. Performances are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays; Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31 at 7:30 p.m. Vintage Theatre is located at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets are $21 and can be purchased by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

"Who's Holiday" is a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who. She's throwing a Christmas party in her trailer and boy does she have a story to tell! As she recalls the Christmas Eve she first the Grinch, we learn the twisted and hilarious turns her life has taken.

Jenny Mather returns to star as Cindy Lou Who in this raucous one-woman show. She has been seen recently on the Vintage stage as Tessie Tura in "Gypsy." Some of her favorite roles have been Anytime Annie in "42nd Street" (PNTC) and Kitty in "Drowsy Chaperone" (Aurora Fox). Jenny is married to the uproariously funny actor/comic Eric Mather.

Matthew Lombardo is best known for "High" with Kathleen Turner at the Booth Theatre and "Looped" starring Valerie Harper in a Tony-nominated performance at The Lyceum Theatre. He has presented concerts throughout the country for Broadway legends such as Carol Channing, Patti LuPone, Tommy Tune, Bernadette Peters, Barbara Cook, Billy Porter, Betty Buckley, Andrea McArdle, and Faith Prince.