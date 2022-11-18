Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vintage Theatre Productions Presents The Return Of WHO'S HOLIDAY Next Month

Performances run December 5 - December 31.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Vintage Theatre Productions Presents The Return Of WHO'S HOLIDAY Next Month

Vintage Theatre Productions presents the return of the hilarious (and very adult) "Who's Holiday" December 5 - 31. Performances are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays; Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31 at 7:30 p.m. Vintage Theatre is located at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets are $21 and can be purchased by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

"Who's Holiday" is a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who. She's throwing a Christmas party in her trailer and boy does she have a story to tell! As she recalls the Christmas Eve she first the Grinch, we learn the twisted and hilarious turns her life has taken.

Jenny Mather returns to star as Cindy Lou Who in this raucous one-woman show. She has been seen recently on the Vintage stage as Tessie Tura in "Gypsy." Some of her favorite roles have been Anytime Annie in "42nd Street" (PNTC) and Kitty in "Drowsy Chaperone" (Aurora Fox). Jenny is married to the uproariously funny actor/comic Eric Mather.
Matthew Lombardo is best known for "High" with Kathleen Turner at the Booth Theatre and "Looped" starring Valerie Harper in a Tony-nominated performance at The Lyceum Theatre. He has presented concerts throughout the country for Broadway legends such as Carol Channing, Patti LuPone, Tommy Tune, Bernadette Peters, Barbara Cook, Billy Porter, Betty Buckley, Andrea McArdle, and Faith Prince.




Ballet Ariel Presents THE NUTCRACKER Next Month Photo
Ballet Ariel Presents THE NUTCRACKER Next Month
Journey with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a magical night into a winter wonderland filled with dancing snowflakes, exotic treats from around the world and a regal Sugar Plum Fairy.
Giggly Squad Live Comes to the Newman Center in May 2023 Photo
Giggly Squad Live Comes to the Newman Center in May 2023
Comedy Works Entertainment presents GIGGLY SQUAD LIVE at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Friday, May 5th at 7:00pm.  
Big Jay Oakerson Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week Photo
Big Jay Oakerson Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week
Big Jay Oakerson has been a stand out at comedy and music festivals around the world for the last two decades including Just For Laughs Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver & Sydney Australia, the New York Comedy Festival, and SXSW among others. He is currently the co-host of podcasts The Legion of Skanks & The SDR Show on Gas Digital Network and of The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder, on Comedy Central Radio on SiriusXM. 
Review: BUDDY, THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at BDT Stage Photo
Review: BUDDY, THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at BDT Stage
What did our critic think of BUDDY, THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at BDT Stage?

More Hot Stories For You


Denver Arts and Venues Requests Qualifications For Three New Denver Public Art ProjectsDenver Arts and Venues Requests Qualifications For Three New Denver Public Art Projects
November 18, 2022

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for three new Denver Public Art projects for the Denver Central 70 Cover Park.
Ballet Ariel Presents THE NUTCRACKER Next MonthBallet Ariel Presents THE NUTCRACKER Next Month
November 17, 2022

Journey with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a magical night into a winter wonderland filled with dancing snowflakes, exotic treats from around the world and a regal Sugar Plum Fairy.
SANTA'S BIG RED SACK Celebrates 20th Anniversary In AuroraSANTA'S BIG RED SACK Celebrates 20th Anniversary In Aurora
November 16, 2022

20 years ago, Rattlebrain Productions created Santa's Big Red Sack the non-traditional holiday comedy that quickly became an annual tradition for thousands of comedy lovers across Colorado.
Giggly Squad Live Comes to the Newman Center in May 2023Giggly Squad Live Comes to the Newman Center in May 2023
November 16, 2022

Comedy Works Entertainment presents GIGGLY SQUAD LIVE at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Friday, May 5th at 7:00pm.  
Big Jay Oakerson Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This WeekBig Jay Oakerson Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week
November 16, 2022

Big Jay Oakerson has been a stand out at comedy and music festivals around the world for the last two decades including Just For Laughs Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver & Sydney Australia, the New York Comedy Festival, and SXSW among others. He is currently the co-host of podcasts The Legion of Skanks & The SDR Show on Gas Digital Network and of The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder, on Comedy Central Radio on SiriusXM. 