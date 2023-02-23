Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vintage Theatre Presents TICK, TICK...BOOM! Next Month

Performances run March 17 – April 23, 2023.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Vintage Theatre presents "tick, tick... BOOM!" March 17 through April 23. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Vintage Theatre is located at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets ranging from $20 - $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles.

The Moondance Cast: Andy Seracuse as Jon, Tracy Denver as Susan, and Justin Ostergard as Michael perform Friday, Saturday evening, Monday evening and Sunday matinees.

The Bohemian Cast: Nick Marshall as Jon, Isabella Duran as Susan, and Hayes Burton as Michael perform Thursday evening and Saturday matinees.

Before "Rent", there was "tick, tick... BOOM!" This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of "Rent", is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a band, "tick, tick... BOOM!" takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.




