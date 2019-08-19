Love takes time....and timing in this unromantic romantic comedy. Ron and Wanda seem meant for each other but after their disastrous first date in college, things aren't looking so good. It may seem like they will never see each other again, but over the next forty years their lives intersect again and again through sickness and health, poverty and wealth, and finally marriage. And perhaps they may finally end up together in the end....or will they?

Vintage Theatre presents "The Best Day of Your Life" September 6 through October 6 at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 - $32 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.



Paul Jaquith and Veronica Straight-Lingo star as Ron and Wanda.



Philip J. Kaplan is the author of Hollywood Musicals: Best, Worst, and Most Unusual and his short plays have been published in Best Ten Minute Plays 2011, 2014 and 2018 (Smith and Kraus). His plays, including The Cupcake Conspiracy (w/ C.J. Ehrlich), Waiting Room (In honor of the Planned Parenthood clinic shooting, Colorado Springs, Colorado 11/27/2015), Rover DramaWerks, Extremely Hot in Cleveland, and Violent Overthrow of the Government (and other family matters), have been produced around the county.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You