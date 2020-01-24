Video: DCPA Theatre Presents the World Premiere of YOU LOST ME

The DCPA Theatre Company, the producing regional theatre arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents the world premiere of Bonnie Metzgar's You Lost Me.

In 1828, 17-year-old Ann Harvey saved 160 Irish people from a wreck off of Newfoundland's Shipwreck Coast, making her an instant hero. Almost 200 years later, the Harvey family homestead has become the Shipwreck Inn, where present-day proprietress Ann Harvey attempts to leave her own mark (and get some new customers) with a tourist blog. Her nephew Joe-L, on the other hand, would do anything to leave his hometown and start a new life somewhere else.

Freely flow through time as unexpected guests and echoes of the past leave their indelible mark on the people that hold vigil along their remote and rocky shore. A memory house for all those lost at sea, this Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Festival finalist is a poetic, wistful and bright new drama that reminds us that every moment holds the opportunity to change everything.

You Lost Me features Tara Falk (Sweat, DCPA) as Ann Harvey/White Rock Ann, Marié Botha (BLKS, MCC Theater) as Edna/Shipwreck Ann/Sid the American, Luke LaMontagne (Evocation to Visible Appearance, Actors Theatre of Louisville) as Joe-L, Alexandra Milak (The Christians, Playwrights Horizons)as Mary McCauley/Reika the American, and Gareth Saxe (Anna Karenina, DCPA) as Alexander McCauley/Pastor Paul/Man from Lloyd's.

The production, led by director Margot Bordelon (Wives, Playwrights Horizon),will include designs by Reid Thompson (Scenic Designer), Valérie T. Bart (Costume Designer), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Designer), Shawn Boyle (Multimedia Designer), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Designer), Kathy G. Maes, Ph.D. (Voice and Dialect), Lynde Rosario (Dramaturg), Harriet Bass and Grady Soapes, CSA (Casting), and stage management by Heidi Echtenkamp (Stage Manager) and Michael G. Morales (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets may be purchased at denvercenter.org, 303-893-4100 or in person in the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex.





