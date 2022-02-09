Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Valentine's Day Roast Announced at Comedy Works Larimer Square, February 14

From Cupid to Pepé Le Pugh, these lovestruck characters are far from sweet as they take the gloves off in this one-of-a-kind character roast.

Feb. 9, 2022  

Comedy Works has announced the Valentine's Day Roast at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, Monday, February 14 at 8:00 PM.

From Cupid to Pepé Le Pugh, these lovestruck characters are far from sweet as they take the gloves off in this one-of-a-kind character roast. Join Denver's top comedians as they play classic characters like Hugh Hefner, Cupid and That One Guy From Tinder, then rip each other to shreds on the world-famous Comedy Works stage.

Your Valentine's Day will never be the same! Screw chocolates and flowers, get the gift that will keep on giving with the Comedy Works Roast of Valentine's Day.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.


