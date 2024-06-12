UNTITLED ANDREW CALLAGHAN FILM SCREENING AND MODERATED Q&A Coming To Paramount Theatre

For the past four years, Andrew has been working on a secret documentary and feature film that will premiere in a private screening at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.

By: Jun. 12, 2024
UNTITLED ANDREW CALLAGHAN FILM SCREENING AND MODERATED Q&A Coming To Paramount Theatre
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Comedy Works Entertainment will present UNTITLED ANDREW CALLAGHAN FILM SCREENING AND MODERATED Q&A coming to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Monday, July 15 at 7:00pm. 

LATEST NEWS

Ron Funches is Now Playing at Comedy Works Larimer Square
Jay Mohr Comes To Comedy Works Landmark Village This Week
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Opens THE MUSIC MAN This Weekend
The String Cheese Incident Unveils Themes for 2024 Red Rocks Weekend Run

For the past four years, Andrew has been working on a secret documentary and feature film that will premiere in a private screening at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado on Monday, July 15, 2024. No phones, cameras, or recording devices allowed.

Tickets are $29.50 – $49.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 12th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos