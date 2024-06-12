UNTITLED ANDREW CALLAGHAN FILM SCREENING AND MODERATED Q&A Coming To Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy Works Entertainment will present UNTITLED ANDREW CALLAGHAN FILM SCREENING AND MODERATED Q&A coming to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Monday, July 15 at 7:00pm.

For the past four years, Andrew has been working on a secret documentary and feature film that will premiere in a private screening at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado on Monday, July 15, 2024. No phones, cameras, or recording devices allowed.

Tickets are $29.50 – $49.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 12th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



