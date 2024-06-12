UNTITLED ANDREW CALLAGHAN FILM SCREENING AND MODERATED Q&A Coming To Paramount Theatre

For the past four years, Andrew has been working on a secret documentary and feature film that will premiere in a private screening at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.
Comedy Works Entertainment will present UNTITLED ANDREW CALLAGHAN FILM SCREENING AND MODERATED Q&A coming to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Monday, July 15 at 7:00pm.
Tickets are $29.50 – $49.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 12th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.
