SAMANTHA BEE: HOW TO SURVIVE MENOPAUSE Comes to Boulder Theater

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Comedy Works will present Samantha Bee in HOW TO SURVIVE MENOPAUSE at the Boulder Theater on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. The event will feature reserved seating and is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

ABOUT Samantha Bee

Born and raised in Toronto, Samantha Bee began her career as a member of the all-female sketch comedy troupe The Atomic Fireballs.

In 2003, Bee joined Comedy Central's The Daily Show, where she remained for 12 years. She departed in 2015 as the longest-serving regular correspondent in the show's history at the time.

Bee went on to host the weekly late-night comedy series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which premiered on TBS in 2016 and ran for seven seasons. The series combined political satire and commentary on the week's news with longer segments examining subjects that received less attention from traditional media outlets.

Bee is also the author of the essay collection I Know I Am, But What Are You? and was named to TIME's annual list of the world's 100 most influential people.

She hosts the podcast Full Release, featuring conversations about current events, culture and comedy.

Bee and her husband, Jason Jones, also co-created the TBS comedy series The Detour. The series, which starred Jones alongside Natalie Zea, ran for four seasons and drew inspiration from the couple's experiences with family vacations.

In 2018, Bee and Full Frontal producer Kristen Everman launched the production company Swimsuit Competition, with a focus on developing inclusive narrative and documentary television projects.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

Sign up for Z2 Entertainment emails to stay informed of all upcoming show announcements, presales and on sales!

The Lounge at the Boulder Theater is now proudly serving pizza! Located directly next door to the Boulder Theater, The Lounge opens one hour prior to doors on event nights.

Photo Credit: James Macari



Photo Credit: James Macari

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