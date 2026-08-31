Melissa Villaseñor to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark
The SNL alum and AMERICA'S GOT TALENT semifinalist brings her impressions and stand-up to Greenwood Village.
Melissa Villaseñor will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark next month. Performances are set for September 3- 5.
Melissa Villaseñor broke barriers by becoming the first-ever Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live. A comedic impressions expert, she got her start as a semifinalist on America's Got Talent. Some of Melissa's most memorable SNL impressions include Owen Wilson, Lady Gaga, and Dolly Parton.
An accomplished voice actor, she has voiced characters on several television shows including Nickelodeon's OK K.O.! and Rock, Paper, Scissors, and in films Toy Story 4 and Wreck It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Melissa was a guest on Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and can be seen in Barry, Crashing, and Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, to name a few.
Her multihyphenate talents range even further. Melissa hosted the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards, published a self-help journal Whoops, I'm Awesome, recorded two music albums, had a Netflix special, and creates fine art. Some of Melissa's acknowledgements include Forbes 30 Under 30, Rolling Stone's 50 Funniest People Right Now, and CNN's Women in Comedy.
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