Thick Skin Announced at Comedy Works

Enjoy comedy the way it's intended.  No holds barred and no punches pulled. 

Feb. 18, 2021  

Comedy Works has announced that Thick Skin will return for one weekend only.

Thick Skin may not be for everybody, but everyone should see it! Enjoy comedy the way it's intended. No holds barred and no punches pulled.

Thick Skin is a show where amateur and national touring comedians compete for cash prizes to see who can be the funniest person in the room. However, as much as "Good" comedy is rewarded ... "Bad" comedy is ridiculed by the show's host Comedian Mike Stanley.

Insightful, crass and just plain hilarious, Mike Stanley is a fifteen-year comedy veteran. Stanley was named "Best Chicago Stand-up Comedian" in a Peoples Choice poll done by the Chicago Reader and "Best Detroit Comedian" by HOUR Magazine. Mike tours internationally and has performed at several festivals including the Oddball Comedy Festival, and TBS Just For Laughs Festival.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.


