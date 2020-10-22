Theatreworks Presents HOUSE ARREST

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

UCCS Presents and Theatreworks present House Arrest, a play by Anna Deavere Smith.

American Presidency has changed over the last 200 years and in more recent years, what roles race, gender, and celebrity have played in these dynamics. Now in 2020, during one of the most important and unique Presidential elections in history, Theatreworks is bringing the investigation to life.

House Arrest is streaming October 22 through November 1, 2020 in celebration of Arts Month and in anticipation of the 2020 Presidential election.

Content Advisory: This production contains some strong language, discussion of sexual relationships, and discussion of racialized violence .

Learn more and book at http://uccspresents.org/events/2020-21/house-arrest.

