Theatre Or and Tattered Explore Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsberg In New Webinar Series

Theatre Or* and Tattered Cover present Honoring Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a free webinar series designed as community outreach in association with the Colorado premiere of the play Sisters In Law by Jonathan Shapiro, produced by Theatre Or in association with Elizabeth Weber, Dale Franzen, and Don Franzen.

Based on the bestseller by Linda Hirshman, the play explores the relationship between Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the first two women to become Supreme Court Justices. The purpose of the webinar series is educational - to provide the public with more insight into these iconic women and their careers, accomplishments, and legacies. It is also designed to illuminate the artistic process in bringing this double biography to life on the stage. The play runs September 25 through October 31 at the John Hand Theater in Lowry.

The five webinars run September 2 through October 20 with specific dates, topics, and participants listed below. Viewers can register for the webinar series at https://www.tatteredcover.com/sisters-law.

"We see two outstanding role models who come from different backgrounds with differing political philosophies, who overcome barriers and rise to become Supreme Court Justices," said Theatre Or Producing Artistic Director Diane Gilboa. "Justices O'Connor and Ginsburg find common ground, despite their conflicting approaches to effecting change. And they do it with civility. Hence, they are sisters IN law. This is the only theatre in the country where you can see this play before it debuts off-Broadway sometime in 2022."

"We are thrilled to partner with Theatre Or on such a meaningful series of webinars," said Kwame Spearman, CEO of Tattered Cover. "Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg transformed the Supreme Court and set an incredible precedent for women in the legal world. It is an honor to highlight these two trailblazers through such an exciting line-up of events."