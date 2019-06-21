Theatre Aspen's 2018 Production Of RAGTIME Recieves Seven Henry Award Nominations

Theatre Aspen is the proud recipient of seven Henry Award nominations from the Colorado Theatre Guild for the company's 2018 production of Ragtime.

Nominations include Outstanding Direction of a Musical: Mark Martino; Outstanding Musical Direction: Eric Alsford; Outstanding Actress in a Musical: Iris Beaumier; Outstanding Choreography: Mark Martino Outstanding Costume Design Tier 1: Kevin Brainerd; Outstanding Lighting Design Tier 1: Paul Black; and Outstanding Sound Design: David Thomas.

Ragtime with a book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and music by Stephen Flaherty, led the 2018 Theatre Aspen season, running from June 23 - August 18, 2018, and was celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

Theatre Aspen has previously received Henry Awards for Outstanding Regional Theatre Company, 2008-2009; Outstanding Season for a Theatre Company, 2015-2016; and Outstanding Production of a Musical: Cabaret, 2015-2016.

The 2019 Theatre Aspen Mainstage season begins performances tonight, Friday, June 21, with the Frank Loesser, Jo Swerling, and Abe Burrows Tony Award-winning musical Guys and Dolls, directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster and choreographed by Lisa Shriver, continues with a newly reimagined production of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors directed and choreographed by Henry Award nominee Mark Martino, beginning July 11, and also includes the Tony-winning Best Play God Of Carnage, by Yasmina Reza directed by Karen Azenberg, Artistic Director of the Pioneer Theatre Company, beginning July 17.

Since 1983, Theatre Aspen has been rekindling a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit www.TheatreAspen.org or call 970 925 9313.





