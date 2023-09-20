The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Reveals Cast For CLYDE'S

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company has announced the full casting and creative team for Lynn Nottage’s critically acclaimed comedy Clyde’s.

“The next show in our Theatre Company season is a real kick. Not only was it the most produced play in the American theatre last season, it also was written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage who is among the nation’s most produced living playwrights,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “Our audiences really loved Lynn Nottage’s play Sweat, and I suspect will be pulled right in by the writer’s comedic spin with Clyde’s, set in a similar, gritty world. After all, who doesn’t deserve a second chance?”

Tickets for Clyde’s are now on sale. For more information, visit Click Here.

Clyde’s will feature Sebastián Arroyo (American Dream, TeatroLATEA) as Rafael, Brianna Buckley (Cullud Wattah, Victory Gardens Theater) as Clyde, Katherine George (Locked Up B*tches, Flea Theater) as Letitia, Quinn M. Johnson (Clyde’s, Studio Theatre) as Jason, and Sekou Laidlow (Boys in the Band, Broadway) as Montrellous.

Clyde’s will be directed by Jamil Jude (Choir Boy, DCPA) with scenic design by Isabel and Moriah Curly-Clay (Phenomenal Woman, NC Black Rep/Ensemble Theatre Houston), costume design by Samantha C. Jones (King James, Manhattan Theatre Club), lighting design by Charles R. Macleod (In the Upper Room, DCPA), sound design by Chris Lane (Skeleton Crew, Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company), intimacy choreography by Alex Campbell (Little Red, DCPA), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA) and Bass/Valle Casting (Laughs in Spanish, DCPA) and stage management by Wendy Blackburn Eastland (Laughs in Spanish, DCPA) and Alexa Burn (The Color Purple, DCPA).