The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Reveals Cast For CLYDE'S

Performances run Oct 27 – Nov 26, 2023.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Reveals Cast For CLYDE'S

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company has announced the full casting and creative team for Lynn Nottage’s critically acclaimed comedy Clyde’s. 

“The next show in our Theatre Company season is a real kick. Not only was it the most produced play in the American theatre last season, it also was written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage who is among the nation’s most produced living playwrights,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “Our audiences really loved Lynn Nottage’s play Sweat, and I suspect will be pulled right in by the writer’s comedic spin with Clyde’s, set in a similar, gritty world.  After all, who doesn’t deserve a second chance?”

Tickets for Clyde’s are now on sale. For more information, visit Click Here

Clyde’s will feature Sebastián Arroyo (American Dream, TeatroLATEA) as Rafael, Brianna Buckley (Cullud Wattah, Victory Gardens Theater) as Clyde, Katherine George (Locked Up B*tches, Flea Theater) as Letitia, Quinn M. Johnson (Clyde’s, Studio Theatre) as Jason, and Sekou Laidlow (Boys in the Band, Broadway) as Montrellous. 

Clyde’s will be directed by Jamil Jude (Choir Boy, DCPA) with scenic design by Isabel and Moriah Curly-Clay (Phenomenal Woman, NC Black Rep/Ensemble Theatre Houston), costume design by Samantha C. Jones (King James, Manhattan Theatre Club), lighting design by Charles R. Macleod (In the Upper Room, DCPA), sound design by Chris Lane (Skeleton Crew, Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company), intimacy choreography by Alex Campbell (Little Red, DCPA), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA) and Bass/Valle Casting (Laughs in Spanish, DCPA) and stage management by Wendy Blackburn Eastland (Laughs in Spanish, DCPA) and Alexa Burn (The Color Purple, DCPA).




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Reveals Cast For CLYDES Photo
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Reveals Cast For CLYDE'S

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company has announced the full casting and creative team for Lynn Nottage’s critically acclaimed comedy Clyde’s. Find out who is starring in the show here!

2
Edward W. Hardy To Perform With The University Of Northern Colorado Symphony Orchestra Nex Photo
Edward W. Hardy To Perform With The University Of Northern Colorado Symphony Orchestra Next Week

Violinist Edward W. Hardy will perform with the University of Northern Colorado Symphony Orchestra on September 25.

3
Feral Assembly to Present World Premiere Of LOKIS MONSTROUS CHILDREN Photo
Feral Assembly to Present World Premiere Of LOKI'S MONSTROUS CHILDREN

Feral Assembly will present the World Premiere of LOKI'S MONSTROUS CHILDREN, a captivating theatrical experience that explores the dark and complex world of Norse mythology. Don't miss this extraordinary production filled with intrigue, betrayal, and the power of family.

4
Stories On Stage to Present MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Next Month in Boulder and Denver Photo
Stories On Stage to Present MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Next Month in Boulder and Denver

'Experience the funny and touching stories of 'Message in a Bottle' as Stories on Stage presents this captivating performance in Boulder on Oct 13 and Denver on Oct 15. Get your tickets now!'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 11 Minutes Theatre Company presents “The Revolutionists”
The People's Building (10/05-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Human Show
Lyric Theatre (8/11-8/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (10/18-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/07-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (3/21-3/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Swan Lake
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (11/25-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blues in the Night
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (3/20-3/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You