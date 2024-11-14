The Second City Brings THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY SWEATER to the Parsons Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s the funniest time of the year! On Saturday, December 21, prepare for a hilarious holiday season. The world’s most influential name in comedy, The Second City will bring The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Sweater to the Parsons Theatre this holiday season.

Skip the same-old holiday reruns, and dash to the show! Festive family gatherings, office parties, classic holiday movies...nothing is off limits! What better way to send off 2024 than to roast it like chestnuts on an open fire? The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Sweater is a fast-paced, interactive comedy revue stuffed with seasonal songs, sketches, and of course, a generous helping of The Second City’s world-famous improv comedy.

The brilliant comedic creative team at The Second City have crafted the biggest, brightest, and funniest holiday tradition that you can actually look forward to. It’s a fresh take on festive fun!

For tickets and more information, visit NorthglennARTS.org or call 303.450.8888. Tickets from $38.





Comments