The Dollop Live Comes to Boulder Theater This Summer

The event is on Saturday, August 5, 2023 - 8:00pm.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes THE DOLLOP LIVE to Boulder Theater on Saturday, August 5 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $35.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $75.00 which includes a premium seat and a post-show Q&A. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10am and can be purchased online at BoulderTheater.com.

The Dollop is a US history podcast with comedian hosts Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds. History buff Dave decided to turn his hobby into a podcast. Each episode he reads one weird and disturbing story from the American past to Gareth, who has never heard the tale. Gareth's hilarious reactions are why The Dollop is in the top 20 downloaded comedy podcasts in the US, Canada, and Australia.



