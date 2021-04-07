The Denver Center for the Performing Arts to Reopen with Disney's THE LION KING in December 2021
The year's programming is also set to include Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown and more.
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced today that four Broadway tours previously scheduled for Fall 2021 will be postponed - My Fair Lady, 1776, Mean Girls and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations. DCPA Broadway anticipates reopening in The Buell Theatre with Disney's The Lion King in December followed by Hamilton in February 2022.
"Our Broadway partners are beginning to plan for the return to live, indoor programming," said John Ekeberg, Executive Director of DCPA Broadway, "and we couldn't be more excited.
"However, restarting an entire industry takes considerable time and planning. Relaunching tours requires months of production work to build sets and costumes, cast and rehearse shows for the road," Ekeberg continued. "Plus, it's not enough that Denver's COVID positivity rates have stabilized. The Broadway touring industry depends on an interconnected network of markets across the country, all of which must be ready to reopen - and stay open - at full capacity."
While the touring industry waits for cities across the country to lift restrictions, producers are beginning to adjust bookings to accommodate new production schedules. Assuming that local restrictions are lifted by December, Denver audiences can anticipate returning to The Buell Theatre for Disney's The Lion King, which is currently on sale and scheduled to run December 2, 2021 - January 2, 2022.
Following The Lion King, the coming year is expected to include both new and returning hits:
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hadestown
Hamilton
Jersey Boys
Mean Girls
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour
To Kill a Mockingbird
Tootsie
In the meantime, the DCPA is lining up a selection of COVID-friendly opportunities in the coming months, which include:
VAN GOGH ALIVE
July 9-September 26
The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace
Tickets go on sale April 20
denvercenter.org/van-gogh-alive
Van Gogh Alive is a large-scale, multi-sensory experience to entertain the whole family. For a limited time only, audiences have the unique opportunity to experience Van Gogh's artistry and truly venture into his world.
THE BRIGHT LIGHTS OF DENVER
Audio Podcast Series
Begins June 2021
A 2021 Powered By Off-Center selection, The Bright Lights of Denver combines the thrill of an investigative podcast with audience engagement opportunities.
MIXED TASTE
Tag-Team Lectures About Unrelated Topics
Summer 2021
Sign up for ticketing alerts: denvercenter.org/email
The popular lecture series that pairs two completely unrelated subject matter experts in a lively, interactive discussion. Co-presented with MCA Denver.
Complete details on all programming updates can be found at denvercenter.org/response.
Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Mogenburg