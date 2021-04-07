The Denver Center for the Performing Arts to Reopen with Disney's THE LION KING in December 2021

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced today that four Broadway tours previously scheduled for Fall 2021 will be postponed - My Fair Lady, 1776, Mean Girls and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations. DCPA Broadway anticipates reopening in The Buell Theatre with Disney's The Lion King in December followed by Hamilton in February 2022.

"Our Broadway partners are beginning to plan for the return to live, indoor programming," said John Ekeberg, Executive Director of DCPA Broadway, "and we couldn't be more excited.

"However, restarting an entire industry takes considerable time and planning. Relaunching tours requires months of production work to build sets and costumes, cast and rehearse shows for the road," Ekeberg continued. "Plus, it's not enough that Denver's COVID positivity rates have stabilized. The Broadway touring industry depends on an interconnected network of markets across the country, all of which must be ready to reopen - and stay open - at full capacity."

While the touring industry waits for cities across the country to lift restrictions, producers are beginning to adjust bookings to accommodate new production schedules. Assuming that local restrictions are lifted by December, Denver audiences can anticipate returning to The Buell Theatre for Disney's The Lion King, which is currently on sale and scheduled to run December 2, 2021 - January 2, 2022.

Following The Lion King, the coming year is expected to include both new and returning hits:

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Hamilton

Jersey Boys

Mean Girls

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour

To Kill a Mockingbird

Tootsie

In the meantime, the DCPA is lining up a selection of COVID-friendly opportunities in the coming months, which include:

July 9-September 26

The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace

Tickets go on sale April 20

denvercenter.org/van-gogh-alive

Van Gogh Alive is a large-scale, multi-sensory experience to entertain the whole family. For a limited time only, audiences have the unique opportunity to experience Van Gogh's artistry and truly venture into his world.

Audio Podcast Series

Begins June 2021

denvercenter.org/poweredby

A 2021 Powered By Off-Center selection, The Bright Lights of Denver combines the thrill of an investigative podcast with audience engagement opportunities.

MIXED TASTE

Tag-Team Lectures About Unrelated Topics

Summer 2021

Sign up for ticketing alerts: denvercenter.org/email

The popular lecture series that pairs two completely unrelated subject matter experts in a lively, interactive discussion. Co-presented with MCA Denver.

Complete details on all programming updates can be found at denvercenter.org/response.

Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Mogenburg