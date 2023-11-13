The CJRO Big Band Performs Holiday Hits From Stage and Screen Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. at PACE Center.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

The CJRO Big Band kicks off the holiday season with Holiday Hits from Stage and Screen on Saturday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. at PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, CO 80138. Tickets start at $29.

Enjoy an afternoon of music made famous through well-known movies and stage performances including "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" (On the Avenue); and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'' from the film Meet Me in St. Louis (Judy Garland's musical debut) and even small screen favorites like "Christmas Time is Here" written for A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1965! It's a perfect holiday celebration for your entire family. Vocalists Marion Powers and Robert Johnson will be featured along with the CJRO Big Band led by artistic director, Drew Zaremba. 

Robert Johnson is a Colorado favorite and is known for his smooth-as-silk voice. A long-time Denver resident, he continues to display his talents not only as a vocalist, but as a songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer. Robert has been named Best Male Vocalist in the Denver Post Readers Poll, Best Jazz Vocalist by the Colorado Black Artists Association, was honored as Colorado's Best Male Singer by the News and Radio Media and Best Male Vocalist by the Colorado Songwriters Association.

Marion Powers is a six-time DownBeat Award-winning jazz vocalist whose dynamic improvisation skills, fresh and modern arranging style, and sensitive approach to songwriting keep her in high demand from coast to coast not only as a performer, but also as an educator. While heavily influenced by classic jazz singers like Billie Holiday, Carmen McRae, and Sarah Vaughan, her experiences performing with or being mentored by Christian McBride, Dianne Reeves, Marshall Gilkes, Johnaye Kendrick, and Melissa Aldana have been some of the most instrumental to her artistic development.

Since its inception in 2012 by founder Art Bouton, the CJRO has been dedicated to performing outstanding concerts with the finest professional musicians in the region. This year, artistic director Drew Zaremba has curated a dynamic season that includes everything from classic swing to soul. The CJRO consistently pushes the boundaries of the standard big band and small ensembles featuring exceptional artists from both within and outside the jazz genre.




Recommended For You