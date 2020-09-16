The Boulder Theater Reopens for Series of Socially-Distanced Shows
Artists include Magic Beans, Random Rab, and Tenth Mountain Division.
The Boulder Theater reveals its October reopening alongside the announcement of nine very intimate and socially-distant shows, featuring local artists including Magic Beans, Random Rab, and Tenth Mountain Division. Each show will be limited to 100 guests. Tickets may be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. All events are 21+ and are to follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here: https://www.bouldertheater.com/covid-19-updates
SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC WITH BOULDER THEATER INTIMATE DINNERS
AN EVENING WITH
TENTH MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Saturday, October 3, 2020
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale now HERE
AN EVENING WITH
MAGIC BEANS
10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHOW
Friday, October 9, 2020
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale now HERE
AN EVENING WITH
RANDOM RAB
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale now HERE
AN EVENING WITH
THE GOOD KIND
Friday, October 23, 2020
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale now HERE
AN EVENING WITH
WOOD BELLY
Friday, November 6, 2020
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale now HERE
AN EVENING WITH
JANE AND MATTHEWS
EP RELEASE PARTY
Saturday, November 7, 2020
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale now HERE
AN EVENING WITH
ACOUSTIC AMBUSH
Friday, November 13, 2020
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale now HERE
AN EVENING WITH
MOUNTAIN ROSE
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale now HERE
AN EVENING WITH
THE PAMLICO SOUND
Friday, December 11, 2020
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale now HERE