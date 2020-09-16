The Boulder Theater Reopens for Series of Socially-Distanced Shows

Artists include Magic Beans, Random Rab, and Tenth Mountain Division.

The Boulder Theater reveals its October reopening alongside the announcement of nine very intimate and socially-distant shows, featuring local artists including Magic Beans, Random Rab, and Tenth Mountain Division. Each show will be limited to 100 guests. Tickets may be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. All events are 21+ and are to follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here: https://www.bouldertheater.com/covid-19-updates

SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC WITH BOULDER THEATER INTIMATE DINNERS

AN EVENING WITH

TENTH MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

AN EVENING WITH

MAGIC BEANS

10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Friday, October 9, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

AN EVENING WITH

RANDOM RAB

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

AN EVENING WITH

THE GOOD KIND

Friday, October 23, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

AN EVENING WITH

WOOD BELLY

Friday, November 6, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

AN EVENING WITH

JANE AND MATTHEWS

EP RELEASE PARTY

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

AN EVENING WITH

ACOUSTIC AMBUSH

Friday, November 13, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

AN EVENING WITH

MOUNTAIN ROSE

Saturday, November 14, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

AN EVENING WITH

THE PAMLICO SOUND

Friday, December 11, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

