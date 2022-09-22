The Aurora Fox Announces Cast For FUTURITY

The Aurora Fox has announced casting for the Colorado regional premiere of brand-new folk musical "Futurity" with music by César Alvarez and the Lisps, book and Lyrics by César Alvarez and story development and additional text by Molly Rice.

Futurity is a new musical that helps us imagine a different future for ourselves; and asks the question - what could we invent to stop violence? In a raucous, bold, and utterly unique way, Futurity sees its characters invent a machine of peace as it tries to stop the Civil War. Does it work? Find out while going on the most beautiful of rides.

Helen R. Murray directs her final production at the Aurora Fox before stepping down as Executive Producer and moving on to her new role at American Stage in St. Petersburg, FL. She is joined by nationally known Music Director, Angela Steiner (DCPA- Tommy, Rattlesnake Kate, Indecent), and celebrated Choreographer, Patrick Mueller (Artistic Director of Control Group Productions, DCPA Off Center- Sweet and Lucky and The Wild Party). The cast also acts as the band for the show, playing a myriad of instruments and is lead by Adriane Leigh Robinson as inventor Ada Lovelace, and Nik Vlachos as soldier Julian Munro; and with an Ensemble featuring a talented and eclectic gathering of unforgettable talent, including Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers and DCPA's Rattlesnake), Shane Franklin (SF1, 3 X Westword Music Winner in Hip Hop), local favorites Don Randle, Damon Guerrasio, Hossein Forouzandeh, and introducing Mira Agustin Are, Claylish Coldiron, Katja Berthold, and Josiah Peters

"This musical is shifting the way we see musical theatre," says Murray, who is hard at work in rehearsals for her last show before she leaves town. "I love that more and more musicals are engaging the actors as musicians, which is harder to cast, direct, music direct and choreograph - but the payoff is incredible. I am feeling pretty lucky to have Angela and Patrick as my collaborators on this piece - they are true innovators. And this cast is a complete delight. And the music... I can't stop singing it I love it so much!"

Murray also highlights that she picked the show very intentionally for this time in our world. "This show asks a big question - is there a way to create peace using science and art? This is not a love story between Julian and Ada during the Civil War, but rather a union of two minds who desperately want to change the world - out of a sense of purpose as well as for a basic reason - Julian wants to live. He wants all his fellow soldiers to live too, so the machine has to work."

So, make your way to the Fox - watch as they build a giant machine for peace. And when it is turned on, hope along with us that it will work.

"Futurity" runs at the historic Aurora Fox Arts Center from October 7th to 30th. Go to AuroraFox.org or call our box office at 303.739.1970 to reserve your seats.