TRG Arts Provides Survive And Thrive Guidance For Arts And Culture Organizations

To ensure the field of arts and culture thrives now and after the COVID-19 crisis, TRG Arts, a global data-driven consulting firm is offering a range of free resources for cultural and arts professionals throughout the U.S., Canada, the UK and the EU. TRG will share its crisis counsel and best practices through a new webinar series, TRG 30; on the TRG 30 Virtual Network on LinkedIn, where arts professionals gather and have their questions answered by TRG consultants; and on the TRG blog.

"In this unprecedented time of uncertainty and fear, our mission to help the arts and culture sector adapt and thrive is more critical than ever," said TRG Arts CEO Jill Robinson. "TRG is here to help organizations with best practices and resources to strategically manage this global crisis so they can continue their role in the cultural health and enrichment of our communities."

The following are examples of best practices covered in TRG Arts' crisis counsel now through at least the next 90 days:

· Keep patrons engaged. For each patron group, be in regular touch, and customize based on what is happening to them as a result of your organization's halt, e.g., exchanges: "We are so sorry to not be with you in the theatre tonight. Enjoy this (curated) content." Keep your tone positive and encouraging, e.g., "We WILL get through this together."

· Track open rates on your email campaigns. You'll be communicating more than ever via this channel and you want to be sure patrons are opening emails. If they aren't, identify what you can change to see this metric regain traction.

· Review and secure understanding of current contracts and other cash options. These might include your organizational insurance policy, restricted gifts that can be released, endowment fund, line of credit, union contracts and venue rental contract.

· Ensure your cancellation policies work to retain performance revenue. Issue credits with benefits, if possible, and in the process, remain flexible for every patron.

· Commit time regularly to communicate with staff, artists and board. Recommended forms include a regular email update to all and appointing a point of contact to regularly disseminate news and updates internally.

· On the option of furloughs and staff reduction: We know this a tough one, but carefully consider how you can maintain staff; a knee-jerk reaction in this area is shortsighted.

Arts and culture professionals are encouraged to register at https://go.trgarts.com/TRG30 for any or all of the 30-minute webinar round table discussions. Jill Robinson and guest presenters will share what they are hearing from the field and discuss crisis counsel in greater depth to help manage short-term impact and bring focus to an organization's business model for long-term gain.

· Wednesday, March 25 at 12:30 pm MT/6:30 pm GMT

· Wednesday, April 1 at 10:00 am MT/5:00 pm BST

· Thursday, April 9 at 11:30 am MT/6:30 pm BST

· Wednesday, April 15 at 10:00 am MT/5:00 pm BST

· Thursday, April 23 at 11:30 am MT/6:30 pm BST

To join the TRG 30 Virtual Network on LinkedIn, visit https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12379602/

Read the latest TRG Arts blogs on COVID-19 related topics at https://trgarts.com/TRGInsights.aspx

Visit https://trgarts.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You