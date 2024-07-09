TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Til Death Do Us Part…You First,” is a wildly popular one-man show starring actor, comedian, and author, Peter Fogel, and directed by Academy Award nominee and Broadway legend, Chazz Palminteri. The tour-de-force performance explores the oftentimes hilarious ups and downs of love and marriage comes to the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, CO 80226, August 1 – 18. Performances are Thursdays and Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available by calling 303-987-7845 or online at www.lakewood.showare.com.

The off-Broadway hybrid stand-up comedy/multi-media theatrical show chronicles Fogel’s personal journey to find love after heartbreak. The 90-minute autobiographical monologue was written and is performed by the comedian whose commitment phobic, eternal bachelor lifestyle led to him being dumped by the love of his life on Valentine’s Day. Sensing his own mortality, Fogel is visited by his conscience, played by Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over. Throughout the story, Palminteri mentors Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life. Fogel playfully warns, "All the stories I tell on stage about my roller-coaster romances are true, but the names have been changed to protect the guilty!"

According to critics, Fogel captivates with an array of hilarious character voices and bold gestures. As he presents over 10 roles, the comedian has the audience roaring with laughter as he relates one bold and wacky anecdote after another. During the fast-paced performance, Fogel employs his signature wit and vocal gifts to bring to life such relatable personas as Russian ex-girlfriend, Irina; magician and ex-fiancé, Jamie; high maintenance Tanya; college roommate, "Uncle" Harold; plus, his demented father and evil stepmom. All of whom have one goal in mind - to continue to stress him out about his unfulfilled love life.

“Til Death Do Us Part…You First” is the only solo show in North America directed by a three-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee. Through a serendipitous encounter several years ago, Palminteri attended an earlier rendition of “Til Death Do Us Part…You First,” and was so impressed with its potential, he offered on the spot to direct it. Palminteri says, "I get asked to direct solo shows all the time. Honestly, I don't have the time, but Peter's show jumped out at me. It's hysterical with lots of heart, and the story really resonates with audiences. I wanted to take it to the next level!”

