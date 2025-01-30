THE VOD VILLAINS: A VAUDEVILLE VARIETY SHOW Comes to Wonders Hub Stage at 40 Arts West

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into a world where mischief meets melody at the premier of “The VOD Villains: A Vaudeville Variety Show,” featuring Joshua the Ventriloquist, on Saturday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $16.66 and available online or at the door at Wonders HUB Stage at 40 West Arts Hub, located at 6501 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214.

Joshua the Ventriloquist is a multi-talented entertainer known for his skills as a ventriloquist, juggler, comedian, magician, actor, and musician. A Colorado native, Joshua moved to Las Vegas for a short time to study the art of live entertainment, further honing his craft. He has since performed in Las Vegas, toured nationally, and been seen on TV and major streaming services. With his ability to seamlessly blend humor, music, and magic, Joshua captivates audiences with his versatile talents. Whether performing with his puppets or showcasing other skills, he is a dynamic and engaging performer, loved by fans of all ages. One of his standout performances is Joshua the Ventriloquist Fleecing the Family, a unique act that blends comedy and ventriloquism in a hilarious way.

This unique production revives the tantalizing allure of classic vaudeville, presenting an evening brimming with scandalous songs, daring dances, and uproarious sketches. The show promises a night of laughter, intrigue, and the thrill of the unconventional. Audiences will be captivated by a sultry siren’s seductive performance, a villain’s delightfully disastrous magic act, and a host of charmingly chaotic characters.

