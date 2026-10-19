THE SUNKICKS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS to Launch National Tour In November

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Following two highly successful seasons, The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays has announced its inaugural national tour and professional cast, bringing 17 performances to nine cities across the country during the 2026 holiday season. The tour launches November 27 in Largo, Florida, before traveling to performing arts centers throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and Mountain West.

Produced by Kurt and Charity Terrio, The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays is an original theatrical production featuring a company of professional singers and precision dancers, stunning costumes, a full-stage LED video wall, and large-scale production numbers designed to transport audiences into the heart of Christmas.

Created and conceived by Charity Terrio and Kurt Terrio, who also wrote the original story and book, the production has already welcomed more than 22,000 audience members, playing to over 95% capacity during its first two seasons. Now, the production is expanding to a national audience with a touring experience that combines the spectacle of a big-city holiday kickline show with the warmth, humor, and heart of an original Christmas story.

At the center of the story are Kris and Carol, two devoted Christmas lovers determined to bring their four grown children home for the holidays. With their family scattered and caught up in the demands of their busy lives, bringing everyone together proves to be no small task. What unfolds is a festive adventure filled with beloved Christmas music, unexpected surprises, and a reminder of the importance of family and the traditions that bring us together.

The production features a precision kickline choreographed by Traci LaDuca, a 22-year veteran of the world-famous Radio City Rockettes. With dazzling synchronized choreography, elaborate costumes, and a dynamic company of professional dancers, The Sunkicks delivers the excitement and scale of a big-city holiday show to audiences nationwide.

A full-stage LED video wall brings an additional cinematic dimension to the production, transforming the stage through richly detailed environments and immersive visual storytelling. Combined with a pre-programmed, automated lighting rig, scenic design, and spectacular production numbers, the technology allows audiences to travel alongside the characters through the many settings of this original Christmas adventure.

"When we created The Sunkicks, our vision was to bring audiences the excitement and spectacle of a grand Christmas production while telling an original story that families could connect with," said producer Charity Terrio. "We've been overwhelmed by the response over the past two seasons, and we're incredibly excited to take this next step. Bringing this production to communities across the country and sharing it with new audiences is exactly what we hoped The Sunkicks could become."

National Tour Cast Announced

Leading the national touring company are Rand Smith as Kris (Santa) and Ashley Wilcox as Carol (Mrs. Claus).

The cast also features Darby Pumphrey as Mary, Robert Tait as Nick, Brady Ryan Philips as Kris Jr., Kate Jones as Noel, Jenna Clover as Holly, Octavian Lewis as Barry, and Dillon Nowatchik as Beau.

Joining the company are Blake William as Kris III and Cami Mae as Clara, with Helen Riddle and Brian Moran serving as Ensemble and Onstage Swings.

The production's signature precision dance ensemble, The Sunkicks, features Claire Wolking, Sidney Bowers, Paige Wolfe, Kassidy Fitzgerald, Julia Armour, Riley Richard, Abby Nguyen, Gabriella Petrozza, Stella Casas, Isabel Clark, Elizabeth Stefanick, Isabel Harding, Tal Ayala Kamin, and Taylor Wagner.

Claire Wolking also serves as Dance Captain.

Creative and Production Team

The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays is produced by Kurt and Charity Terrio, with an original story and book by Charity Terrio and Kurt Terrio.

Choreography by Traci LaDuca, with Mae Correro as Assistant Choreographer and Tara Tubridy as Show Setter.

The creative team includes Julian Kelley (Video Content Designer), Nat Nicholas (Video Content Associate), Annie Le (Costume Designer), Martha Cutie (Costume Shop Manager), Dalton Hamilton (Lighting Designer), Cliff Spulock (Lighting Associate/Programmer), and Tom Hansen (Scenic Designer).

The national touring production team includes Derek Johnson (Production Manager), Peyton White (Production Stage Manager), Dylan Franz (Sound Designer/A1), Ethan Brentlinger (Head Electrician), Amanda Mendoza (Wardrobe Supervisor), Brian Moran (Swing Technician/Props), and Jonathan Bohrer (Swing Technician).

Darby Pumphrey also serves as Company Manager.

2026 National Tour Dates

The inaugural national tour will present 17 performances across nine cities during the 2026 holiday season.

Largo, FL

Central Park Performing Arts Center

November 27-29

The Villages, FL

The Sharon Performing Arts Center

December 1

Augusta, GA

Miller Theater

December 4

Jackson, MS

Thalia Mara Hall

December 9

Coppell, TX

Coppell Arts Center

December 12-13

Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Community College

December 15

Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Memorial Hall

December 17

Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Civic Center

December 19

Greeley, CO

Union Colony Civic Center

December 20

All dates are in 2026 and subject to change. Performance schedules and ticket availability vary by venue.

About The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays

The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays is an original, Broadway-style Christmas production combining precision kickline dancing, powerhouse vocals, spectacular costumes, immersive video environments, and a heartwarming original story. Created and conceived by Charity Terrio and Kurt Terrio and produced by Kurt and Charity Terrio, the production brings the excitement of a grand holiday production to audiences of all ages.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 06 Hrs 01 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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