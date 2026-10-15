 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Spotlight: Tony Winner Ali Stroker Comes to Lone Tree

An Evening with Tony Winner Ali Stroker

By:
Spotlight: Tony Winner Ali Stroker Comes to Lone Tree

Tony Award winner Ali Stroker brings her acclaimed talents to Colorado for an unforgettable evening at the Lone Tree Arts Center on November 14, 2026. Get tickets and learn more about this special concert event.

Stroker, a celebrated performer and Tony Award recipient, will take the stage in Lone Tree for an intimate evening showcasing her artistry. This is a rare opportunity to experience one of Broadway's most distinguished talents in the Colorado area.

Mark your calendars for November 14, 2026, at the Lone Tree Arts Center. Reserve your seats today.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Colorado SHOWS

Stranger Sings in Colorado Stranger Sings
The Storyteller Theater (10/31-11/14)
CMF & CMA Concert Series: Radu Ratoi, accordion & Alexandra Tirsu, violin in Colorado CMF & CMA Concert Series: Radu Ratoi, accordion & Alexandra Tirsu, violin
Center for Musical Arts (2/19-2/19)
Freckleface Strawberry The Musical in Colorado Freckleface Strawberry The Musical
PACE Center (3/22-3/22)
Five 5ths: Beetlejuice in Colorado Five 5ths: Beetlejuice
Band of Toughs: A Theatre Collaboratory (10/28-10/28)
Annie in Colorado Annie
PACE Center (1/15-2/07)
Bluey's Big Play in Colorado Bluey's Big Play
Buell Theatre (11/21-11/22) PHOTOS
BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical in Colorado BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical
Buell Theatre (3/09-3/21) PHOTOS
Riverdance 30 – The New Generation in Colorado Riverdance 30 – The New Generation
Buell Theatre (3/23-3/27) PHOTOS
What A Glorious Feeling! in Colorado What A Glorious Feeling!
Garner Galleria Theatre (11/07-4/04) PHOTOS
Hank Williams: Lost Highway in Colorado Hank Williams: Lost Highway
Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/04-1/03)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets