Spotlight: Tony Winner Ali Stroker Comes to Lone Tree
An Evening with Tony Winner Ali Stroker
Tony Award winner Ali Stroker brings her acclaimed talents to Colorado for an unforgettable evening at the Lone Tree Arts Center on November 14, 2026. Get tickets and learn more about this special concert event.
Stroker, a celebrated performer and Tony Award recipient, will take the stage in Lone Tree for an intimate evening showcasing her artistry. This is a rare opportunity to experience one of Broadway's most distinguished talents in the Colorado area.
Mark your calendars for November 14, 2026, at the Lone Tree Arts Center. Reserve your seats today.
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