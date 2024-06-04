THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW WITH PATRICIA QUINN Comes to Paramount Theatre In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works Entertainment and Paramount Theatre will present THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW WITH Patricia Quinn coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, October 22 at 8:00pm.

Celebrate The 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour! Join the original 'Magenta' – Patricia Quinn - for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation! Plus, memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more!

Tickets are $29.50 – $69.50 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which includes premium seating and a meet and greet with Patricia Quinn. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

About The Rocky Horror Picture Show:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, celebrates its 49th Anniversary! The iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple – Brad and Janet – and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff. The film has become one of the longest weekly showing movies in the world. Fans will be able to meet and talk with Patricia Quinn, acclaimed star of this original cult classic in person. Her iconic red lips and portrayal of “Magenta” have thrilled generations of fans for nearly 50 years.

