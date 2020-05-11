THE ODDS ARE GOOD, BUT THE GOODS ARE ODD Announced As Part of Denver Fringe

The Odds Are Good, But The Goods Are Odd is an original One-Woman Show written and performed by Taylor Cozort.

After meeting a young woman right before her first post op appointment, she guides us through biographical snapshots of her bariatric journey. This dark comedy vulnerably portrays her experience and offers an honest point of view on some of the darkest as well as the most hilarious events and meals that ended up shaping who she is.

This story addresses topics that are rarely addressed on stage, that are yet incredibly relatable for the majority of people. "The Odds" explores themes such as weight loss, trauma, food habits and recovery with a straight froward comic relief.

The production will premiere as part of the official selection of the inaugural Denver Fringe Festival throughout the 26th and 28th of this upcoming June. The festival will be presented virtually on the WeShowUp platform. For additional information, check denverfrindge.org or contact oddsaregoodplay@gmail.com





