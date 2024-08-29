THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN Comes to Firehouse Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Firehouse Theater Company will present The Girl on the Train, Directed by Julie Kaye Wolf. Performances will be October 5 through November 3 with shows Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, plus Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $32 with a group rate of $27 per person for groups of 10 or more. All performances will be at The John Hand Theater at 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver, CO 80230. Tickets and more information available online at www.firehousetheatercompany.com.

About the show: Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she's been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

"You may have read the book or seen the movie, but have you seen the live theater version?” offers Director Julie Kaye Wolf. “This is a well told story that weaves together mystery, doubt, trust and wants for its anti-heroine lead, Rachel Watson. This story explores how we can doubt ourselves and mistrust our intuition. Is it me? Are things not like I perceive them? What is the truth? Come watch theater magic bring this intriguing story to life! All aboard!"



The Girl on the Train features the talents of: Cheryl Sarkaria as Rachel Watson, Gabe Combs as Tom Watson, Gabrielle Mann as Megan Hipwell, Stevie Wise as Scott Hipwell, Abid Hassan as Kamal Abdic, Amalia Adiv as Anna Watson, Bevin Antea as Detective Gaskill and Elicia Hesselgrave, Ronan Viard, and Alston Phu as Ensemble/Understudies.

