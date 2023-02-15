Stories on Stage Presents a Reading of THE WHITE CHIP Next Month

Stories on Stage presents a reading of "The White Chip" on Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. The virtual performance will be streamed beginning March 16 at 7:00 p.m. and will also be available for viewing any time thereafter. Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance.

"The White Chip" features performances by Geoffrey Kent, Martha Harmon Pardee and Erik Sandvold. The play infuses sketch-comedy techniques into the script, with actors breaking the fourth wall, playing multiple parts.

Sean Daniels has been named "one of the top fifteen up and coming artists in the U.S." and "One of 7 people reshaping and revitalizing the American musical" by American Theatre Magazine.

"The White Chip" premiered in 2016 at Merrimack Repertory Theatre where Daniels was artistic director at the time and is based on his real tussles with alcoholism and self-acceptance. He uses the wry humor he developed as a founding member of Dad's Garage back in 1995 to replay some of the most humiliating and enlightening moments on his road to recovery.

Typically, sobriety chips include white to start or renew a commitment to sobriety; yellow for 30 days; red for 90 days; blue for six months; green for nine months; and a bronze chip for one or more years. "It's not a badge of membership," according to those distributing them at recovery meetings throughout the world, but as markers of clean time.

Celebrating their 22nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.