Stories on Stage Brings RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS to Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center

Stories on Stage presents "Random Acts of Kindness" on Sunday, September 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. Tickets are $26 and are available at Click Here or by calling 303-494-0523

The show features Jessica Robblee, Sam Gregory, and Martha Harmon Pardee performing stories and poems about random acts of kindness. Join them at the free milk and cookies reception after the show!

A random act of kindness is an unexpected act of charity or helpfulness and is often done for a stranger. According to the Mayo Clinic, kindness has been shown to increase self-esteem, compassion, and improve mood. The “helper's high” is the uplifting feeling that we experience after doing an act of kindness to others.

Stories on Stage has announced Stories on Stage Book Club. The club members will receive a story from an upcoming show and participants will meet, via Zoom, the Thursday before the show to discuss the story! The first virtual meeting is Thursday, September 14 at 7:00 p.m. MT. Contact abbe@storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523 to join in.

Celebrating their 23nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Random Acts of Kindness" is sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance, Community Foundation of Boulder County, and Denver Post.