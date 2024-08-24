Stories On Stage to Present THE SPORTING NEWS in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stories on Stage will present The Sporting News on Sunday, September 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. Tickets are $26 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

The Sporting News is going to be a “season-opener” for Stories on Stage in more ways than one, as it will feature some wonderfully offbeat stories about professional and amateur sports in America, including baseball, football and women's basketball.

Audiences can join actors Gareth Saxe, Allison Watrous and Sean Scrutchins, at the free milk and cookies reception after the show.

American sports have a rich and diverse history, reflecting the country's cultural evolution and regional influences. Baseball, often dubbed “America's pastime,” has deep roots dating back to the 19th century and remains a beloved sport. American football, with its origins in rugby, has grown to become the most viewed popular sport. Basketball, invented by Dr. James Naismith in 1891, has also become a major sport, with the NBA being a global phenomenon.

Celebrating their 24nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

Join Stories on Stage this season for the Stories on Stage Book Club. The club members will receive a story from an upcoming show and participants will meet, via Zoom, the Thursday before the show to discuss the story! Contact abbe@storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523.

